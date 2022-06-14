Opportunities for newcomers will be at a premium as Farrell plans for New Zealand

If there is an upside to an all-South African final at the end of this inaugural United Rugby Championship campaign, Andy Farrell is set to reap it as he prepares to name his Ireland squad for this summer’s New Zealand tour on Tuesday afternoon.

No Irish team in this weekend’s Grand Final following semi-final defeats for Leinster and Ulster means the national head coach has an extra week’s preparation for what looks set to be an epic tour and Test series against the All Blacks.

Farrell was already at work at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre at Abbotstown in west Dublin yesterday, where he had gathered a selection of players from Connacht, Leinster and Munster for a short training camp that will disband on Wednesday in anticipation of a weekend departure to Auckland.

Ulster’s tour hopefuls were due to check in on Monday evening following their return from South Africa and once the various bumps and bruises had been assessed, Farrell and his assistants Mike Catt, Paul O’Connell, Simon Easterby and John Fogarty were set to sit down and select a travelling party of around 40 players they hope can contribute towards a first victory over the All Blacks on their home turf.

The opening Test is at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday, July 2 but the tour kicks off three days prior to that with the first of two tour matches against the Maori All Blacks when an Ireland XV of fringe players will be assessed for their readiness to serve at next year’s World Cup.

Given the inability to tour to the Southern Hemisphere for two summers due to the Covid pandemic, the importance of these tour matches cannot be underestimated yet the Test series is very much the focal point and having beaten the All Blacks three times in the Northern Hemisphere since the last tour to New Zealand in 2012 Ireland have never looked in better shape to make history.

They have won 12 of their last 13 Tests since February 2021, including last November’s 29-20 victory over Ian Foster’s Kiwis, while their only defeat came in Paris in round two of this season’s Six Nations in a campaign that nevertheless delivered a Triple Crown.

Farrell now has a team playing in the manner he foresaw when he succeeded Joe Schmidt after the 2019 World Cup and he will want and need as many of that winning group of players available in the coming weeks.

There are injury doubts with lock/blindside Tadhg Beirne not having played since the Six Nations, while hooker Ronan Kelleher, wings James Lowe and Robert Baloucoune and full-back Michael Lowry are more recent casualties with all bar Lowry likely to play in the first Test.

Some will definitely miss out through injury, Munster loosehead Dave Kilcoyne and Connacht fly-half Jack Carty among them. That could open the door for the uncapped Ciaran Frawley of Leinster to travel as a third-choice out-half and possibly Kilcoyne’s positional Munster team-mate Jeremy Loughman, both of whom were non-playing Six Nations squad members.

Despite the larger numbers, opportunities for newcomers will be at a premium. In the back row, for instance, Farrell has a nailed-on Test trio in Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan, backed up by Peter O’Mahony, with Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes next in line as potential starters against the Maori and Connacht’s Cian Prendergast the next cab off the rank given his presence in previous training camps. That appears to spell disappointment for the likes of Munster’s Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue while there could be similarly bad news for second-row hopefuls such as Leinster’s Ross Molony and Munster’s Thomas Ahern if Farrell sticks to an established pecking order and keeps Joe McCarthy on a fast track to Test rugby while Kieran Treadwell backs up the regular matchday trio of James Ryan, Iain Henderson and Beirne.

Frawley’s potential call-up as a third-choice 10 and his experience as an inside centre with Leinster could also impact midfield selection with Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki sure to be joined by James Hume. That could mean no room for Hume’s in-form Ulster partner Stuart McCloskey.

Ireland’s back three options also look intensely competitive with Hugo Keenan, Lowe and Baloucoune the form horses and Mack Hansen, Keith Earls and Andrew Conway proven regulars, as is a resurgent Jordan Larmour. Those fitness assessments at Abbotstown could hold the key to more than a couple of selection debates.