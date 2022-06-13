TJ Perenara omitted from All Black squad for Ireland tests

A 36-man squad sees captain Sam Cane among several All Blacks veterans retained, despite their places being at risk after coach Ian Foster's team ended 2021 with emphatic losses to Ireland and France on their northern hemisphere tour.
TJ Perenara omitted from All Black squad for Ireland tests

TJ Perenara is not included in the New Zealand squad for the three tests against Ireland next month. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 09:05
Jim Cook

Former rugby league international Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was named Monday among six uncapped players in the New Zealand squad to prepare for next month's three-Test series against Ireland.

A 36-man squad sees captain Sam Cane among several All Blacks veterans retained, despite their places being at risk after coach Ian Foster's team ended 2021 with emphatic losses to Ireland and France on their northern hemisphere tour.

With the 2023 World Cup in France just 15 months away, the most notable omission was 78-Test scrum-half TJ Perenara, replaced by the uncapped Folau Fakatava of Otago Highlanders.

Tongan-born Fakatava was declared eligible for the All Blacks only in May by World Rugby, after New Zealand Rugby challenged a technicality related to his eligibility.

The other uncapped players are backs Tuivasa-Sheck, Leicester Fainga'anuku and Stephen Perofeta, along with forwards Aidan Ross and Pita Gus Sowakula.

Tuivasa-Sheck, 29, is a former schoolboy rugby standout, who has shone in Australia's National Rugby League for the last decade, being crowned its best player in 2018.

He was fullback and captain of New Zealand's rugby league team, playing 20 Tests, before returning to rugby union in New Zealand last year.

The bulk of the squad, 22 players, are provided by the Auckland Blues and Canterbury Crusaders who will contest the Super Rugby Pacific final on Saturday.

Three experienced Test candidates are unavailable because of injury -- prop Joe Moody, flanker Ethan Blackadder and centre Anton Lienert-Brown.

Japan-based pair Damian McKenzie and lock Patrick Tuipulotu were ineligible as neither had been involved in Super Rugby, but both could come into contention for the Rugby Championship beginning in August.

Other notable omissions are backs George Bridge and Brad Weber, and forward Luke Jacobson.

Ireland outclassed the All Blacks 29-20 in Dublin in November and have won three of their last five meetings, although they have never won a Test in New Zealand in 12 attempts.

"This will be the biggest home series since the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour for the All Blacks," said Foster.

"There are massive expectations all round and it will be immensely competitive."

The first Test against Ireland is at Eden Park, Auckland, on July 2 with the second in Dunedin a week later before the series concludes in Wellington on July 16.

NEW ZEALAND SQUAD: Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Scott Barrett, George Bower, Sam Cane (capt), Finlay Christie, Caleb Clarke, Dane Coles, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Folau Fakatava, David Havili, Akira Ioane, Reiko Ioane, Will Jordan, Nepo IRLLaulala, Josh Lord, Richie Mo'unga, Dalton Papalii, Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Brodie Retallick, Aidan Ross, Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith, Hoskins Sotutu, Pita Gus Sowakula, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Codie Taylor, Angus Ta'avao, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Quinn Tupaea, Ofa Tuungafasi, Sam Whitelock, Tupo Vaa'i.

Source: AFP

More in this section

Saracens v Northampton Saints - Gallagher Premiership - StoneX Stadium Owen Farrell worried players have to tread ‘very fine line’ when making tackles
Rugby Union - RBS 6 Nations Championship 2005 - Wales v Ireland - Wales Press Conference - Vale of Glamorgan Hotel Wales and Lions great Phil Bennett dies aged 73
Scotland v Australia - Autumn Internationals - BT Murrayfield Stadium Former rugby league star Suliasi Vunivalu called up by the Wallabies
<p>DELIGHTED: Antoine Hastoy celebrates after scoring a try for Pau against Bordeaux-Begles</p>

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle bring in new number ten to boost attack 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up