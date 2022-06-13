Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle bring in new number ten to boost attack 

RONAN O'Gara's La Rochelle have signed French fly half Antoine Hastoy from Pau as a replacement for Ihaia West, who is leaving the European champions this summer for Toulon, reports say.

Hastoy has been with pau since 2015 but has told Midi Olympique of his frustration at the team’s inability to make it into title contention. With a move to La Rochelle, the 25-year-old hopes to rekindle his dream of lifting the Top 14 and even earn an international call-up.

“I want to win titles,” Hastoy told Midi Olympique. “When I met the people at La Rochelle, I immediately knew that I wanted to go there and nowhere else. From the first meeting I was sure of my choice.

“I’m really excited to join a club that has proven that it is capable of winning. Previous seasons at Pau made me want to look elsewhere. We had just experienced three difficult seasons and I wanted more. Mentally it’s really hard to live with never knowing what we were going to do next season. And also knowing that you can’t play for the title.”

He added: “The French team is there in the back of my head. I know I have to play in important matches otherwise it would be impossible to get any higher. That’s why joining a team that can perform in the league and in the European Cup was important.”

O'Gara is expected to announce details of their captures for next season in the coming days.

La Rochelle's season came to an end Saturday when they went down in the Top 14 play offs to rivals Toulouse. Castres will host Toulouse and Montpellier are at home to Bordeaux Begles in the semi-finals