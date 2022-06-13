Wayne Smith: 'I just can’t see Ireland winning a test series in New Zealand'

There was a time not so long ago when the overriding emotion in the build-up to an Ireland tour of New Zealand was outright fear. A lack of hope engulfed numerous Ireland teams who were almost beaten before they took the field by the aura surrounding several All Blacks sides.

Ireland have taken some real beatings in New Zealand over the years with the worst occurring a decade ago when Declan Kidney’s men got annihilated 60-0 by Steve Hansen’s side in Hamilton.

They’ve got close on the odd occasion, and they should have won a week prior to their nightmare in Hamilton when a late Dan Carter drop goal consigned them to a 22-19 defeat in Christchurch. But a decade is a long time in sport, and Ireland have beaten New Zealand three-times since, albeit not in the land of the long white cloud. Andy Farrell’s side travel to New Zealand next month with a sense of expectation, but former All Blacks coach Wayne Smith is confident they will come crashing back down to earth with a bang.

“I'd be astounded if the All Blacks didn't win the series even considering the quality of Ireland,” said Smith. “Firstly, I’d be astounded if it wasn't close and even more astounded if the All Blacks don't win.

“Historically, some of the games between Ireland and New Zealand have been close. There was one in 2012, they deserved to win that game, but they didn't.

“So, I think there will be a couple of tests that will be in the balance but I’m very confident the All Blacks will come out on top. I just can’t see Ireland winning a test series in New Zealand, and I’m quietly confident the All Blacks will win all three tests.”

Smith, who is now director of rugby of New Zealand’s Women’s team, spent 10 years of his career as assistant coach of the All Blacks helping them to Rugby World Cup glory on two occasions. In fact, Smith’s role in the All Blacks’ success was so profound he was nicknamed the ‘engineer’, while out-half great Dan Carter singled him out as the best coach he ever worked with labelling the former Northampton Saints boss as an “absolute genius.” With that in mind it is worth Ireland taking heed of Smith’s warning. Last autumn Ireland beat New Zealand 29-20 at the Aviva Stadium with their ruck speed, and relentless physicality exposing a soft underbelly which was beginning to show at the heart of this All Blacks side. The All Blacks were also ruthlessly put to the sword 40-25 by France the following week to pile the pressure on head coach Ian Foster ahead of this upcoming test series. Despite his confidence Smith has warned the All Blacks they will have to adapt their game to reclaim their spot as the world’s number one side.

“I think Ian Foster would have been studying what's happening in the Northern Hemisphere,” said Smith.

“I think the All Blacks have always been good at adapting quickly, and I think it's going to be the same this time. The trend I've seen particularly with Ireland, and France is the development of tight forwards who can do the core work and also play like backs, pass close to the opposition and get the ball away.

“They’re bolder and more courageous in the attacking play than they have been in the past, rather than just putting their heads down and smashing into a tackle. I think that's been a big shift in their game, and something that the All Blacks have always been good at, big mobile forwards who catch and pass, who play good attacking rugby.

"So, I think it's been a matter of the Northern Hemisphere catching up in that area. We've got really mobile forwards, some of the best in the world, with hookers coming out of our ears.

"I think it's fair to say in the past it's been a physical battle, a confrontation and some solid games between both sides.” Despite predicting a summer whitewash for Farrell’s side Smith is full of praise for the way Ireland have risen to number four on the world rankings, just one position behind the All Blacks. When Ireland triumphed over Foster’s side last November their average ruck speed was just over one second in comparison to Wales’ four seconds a few weeks earlier. Smith predicts the breakdown battle between the likes of Dalton Papalii, Sam Cane Ardie Savea, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, and Jack Conan will be crucial in determining the outcome of this test series.

“I can’t stress enough how important the breakdown will be,” he said.

“Ireland are very well drilled and I love the way they support for an offload. The ball carrier will go into contact, and they are very quick to clean out.

“Ireland have the quickest ball in the world so that's one area the All Blacks are going to have to try and counter so they’ve got to get the defensive line right in order to make really good tackles.” Arguably the most intriguing head-to-head of all will be maverick New Zealand out-half Richie Mo’unga up against the experienced Johnny Sexton, while the All Blacks may also opt to include world class playmaker Beauden Barrett in their back division.

Even though Leinster ended a season which promised so much without silverware it is evident father time hasn't caught up with Sexton just yet. The 36-year-old has been outstanding all season rolling back the years with a series of impressive performances, and Smith is wary of Sexton’s influence going as far as calling the Dubliner an all-time great.

“We've got to be aware of Ireland’s 15-man attack, they use the tight forwards as passers, and they've got an absolutely brilliant tactician in Sexton,” he said. “I'd go as far to say he's one of the greats of all time.

“He's got a hell of a brain on him, he's tough, he's a huge competitor, he kicks his goals and some of the movements that you see at the moment are orchestrated by him. They want to play on top of the opposition.

“He really directs the game brilliantly and he's going to be key in the series. They’ve got players out wide who are quite outstanding and a couple of Kiwis that were close to All Blacks selection when they were playing in New Zealand especially Bundee Aki, and James Low, so I think they've added confidence to the team.

"But as I've said I think the All Blacks will have worked them out, and it'll be a far different New Zealand side to what we saw in the autumn."