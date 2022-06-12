Former rugby league star Suliasi Vunivalu called up by the Wallabies

Former rugby league star Suliasi Vunivalu is one of six uncapped players named in Australia's squad for next month's three-Test series against England.

Captain Michael Hooper leads the expanded 35-man squad but experienced utility back Reece Hodge misses out.

Playmaker Kurtley Beale, back in the international picture after returning to Australia following a spell in France, is injured and also misses out.

The series begins in Perth on 2 July.

Winger Vunivala switched to Queensland Reds in 2019 following a successful league career with Melbourne Storm.

"We picked him because of his massive potential," Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said.

South Africa have named eight uncapped players in their 43-man squad for their 2022 international campaign that begins against visitors Wales in July.

The 2019 World Cup winners go on to face New Zealand, Argentina and Australia in the Championship that follows the three-Test Wales series.

Evan Roos, Elrigh Louw, Ruan Nortje, Salmaan Moerat, Ntuthuko Mchunu and Deon Fourie are the uncapped forwards.

Among the backs, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Grant Williams hope to win first caps.

The familiar faces include 2019 World Cup winners in lock Eben Etzebeth, flankers Pieter-Steph du Toit and Siya Kolisi, scrum-half Faf de Klerk and wing Cheslin Kolbe, for a Test season that ends with games against Ireland and England in November.

AUSTRALIA SQUAD: Forwards: Dave Porecki, Lachlan Lonergan, Folau Fainga'a, Taniela Tupou, Scott Sio, Allan Alaalatoa, Pone Fa'amausili, James Slipper, Angus Bell, Matt Philip, Jed Holloway, Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville, Darcy Swain, Michael Hooper (captain), Pete Samu, Harry Wilson, Rob Valetini, Rob Leota; Backs: Nic White, Tate McDermott, Jake Gordon, Quade Cooper, James O'Connor, Noah Lolesio, Samu Kerevi, Hunter Paisami, Izaia Perese, Len Ikitau, Marika Koroibete, Andrew Kellaway, Tom Banks, Suliasi Vunivalu, Tom Wright, Jordan Petaia

SOUTH AFRICAN SQUAD (v Wales): Props: Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks), Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers), Vincent Koch (Saracens), Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers), Ntuthuko Mchunu (Cell C Sharks), Ox Nche (Cell C Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92); Hookers: Joseph Dweba (Bordeaux), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Cell C Sharks); Locks: Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks), Eben Etzebeth (Toulon), Salmaan Moerat (DHL Stormers), Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls), Marvin Orie (DHL Stormers); Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Marcell Coetzee (Vodacom Bulls), Siya Kolisi (Cell C Sharks), Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Evan Roos (DHL Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers); Utility forwards: Rynhardt Elstadt (Toulouse), Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat); Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks), Jaden Hendrikse (Cell C Sharks), Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Grant Williams (Cell C Sharks); Flyhalves: Elton Jantjies (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes), Handre Pollard (Montpellier); Centres: Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks), Damian de Allende (Munster), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles); Outside Backs: Aphelele Fassi (Cell C Sharks), Warrick Gelant (DHL Stormers), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks); Utility Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers)