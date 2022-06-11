Stormers' Libbock lands late, late kick to break Ulster hearts

STORMERS 17 ULSTER 15

Ulster suffered a heart-breaking semi-final loss in Cape Town conceding a try in the fifth minute of stoppage time as 14-man Stormers set up an all-South African URC final next weekend against the Bulls.

Mannie Libbok then converted Warrick Gelant’s try in the 88th minute, nailing a difficult pressure kick, to ensure extra time was not needed.

Just like Leinster’s sickening loss to the Bulls on Friday night, this was another close, physical contest and once again Ulster came up a little short just as silverware was beginning to come into view. With their nemesis Leinster out of the picture, the team who have denied them trophy after trophy in the last decade, this was Ulster's big chance but they blew it.

Instead of hosting the final next Saturday at Kingspan Stadium as the highest remaining seeds, that honour now falls to the Stormers with Ulster finishing another promising season empty-handed.

It looked good for so long for Ulster who led 15-10 at half time thanks to tries from Rob Baloucoune, who later limped off injured, and Stewart Moore.

They soaked up a lot of home pressure in the second half and looked well placed to close the game out when Stormers replacement Adre Smith was shown a red card for a gouging incident on Iain Henderson.

However Ulster wilted in the last 10 minutes and the Stormers smelt blood. They turned down penalty options to take Ulster through the phases and they had good continuity, going close a few times before finally a pass out wide did the damage.

Ulster were bidding to become the first northern hemisphere side to win in South Africa this season and they couldn’t have gone any closer.

Although they had a few marginal refereeing calls go in their favour, which frustrated the home side time after time, Ulster deserve credit for bouncing back from a poor start.

In a repeat of what happened when they lost away to the Stormers in March, they leaked two early tries again.

After a perfectly executed driving maul, hooker JJ Kotze bundled over in the fourth minute to give the home side a great start.

Rising star Evan Roos scored a superb second try with real subtlety in the attack. Libbok again missed the conversion meaning Stormers lead was only 10-0.

Baloucoune got Ulster back in it, scoring in the corner after what looked a clear forward pass from Stewart Moore. The winger didn’t bother celebrating expecting the score to be chalked off but surprisingly the try stood.

There was no dispute about Ulster’s second. Created by a superb Baloucoune off-load, Moore had the easiest of finishes and with Cooney converting, Ulster led 12-10 after 28 minutes.

Great defence from Duane Vermeulen forced Stormers to turn the ball over when they looked set to score a third try and the momentum was with the visitors.

A soft penalty after Stormers were punished for a lineout transgression gifted Cooney a penalty before half time to stretch Ulster’s lead to 15-10.

Ulster have been good frontrunners this season winning 11 of 13 URC games when they have led at half time.

They soaked up a lot of pressure in the third quarter and even in the tense final 10 minutes when it was all Stormers, Ulster stole a lineout with two minutes to go and it seemed that might be that.

But the Stormers could sense Ulster’s weariness and went for the jugular and despite holding out for reset scrum after reset scrum, finally one long raking pass out to Gelant sunk Ulster’s hopes for yet another season.

Stormers: W Gelant; S Senatla, R Nel, D Willemse, L Zas; M Libbok, H Jantjies; S Kitshoff, JJ Kotze, F Malherbe; S Moerat, M Orie; D Fourie, H Dayimani, E Ross Replacements: AH Venter, B Harris, N Fouche, A Smith, E van Rhyn, N Xaba, G Masimla, S Mngomezulu

Ulster: S Moore; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, I Henderson; M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen Replacements: J Andrew, E O’Sullivan, G Milasinovich, K Treadwell, M Rea, N Doak, I Madigan, B Moxham