Leo Cullen: It is a harsh lesson that you need to learn sometimes

Leo Cullen was left regretting Leinster’s poor execution after their shock URC semi-final loss to the Bulls at the RDS but the head coach is hoping that the harsh lessons learned can stand to his men next season.

The hosts were chasing a fifth league title in a row this term but this defeat comes hot on the heels of their Heineken Champions Cup final loss to La Rochelle and leaves them with plenty to think about over the summer.

“Everyone is pretty sick in there, yeah. There's so much work that goes into getting the team to knockout games and to fall short here, particularly at home in the RDS at this time of year, is disappointing.

“We start the game okay, we get ourselves into trouble a few times with when we lose the ball in the ruck. That's probably the big thing in terms of how we go about playing the game so that's probably the biggest thing that's sort of sticking in my mind at the moment.

“Because there was actually moments in the La Rochelle game as well where if you give away a turnover at the ruck there's a huge territory game for the opposition. The Bulls were good and clinical when they got down our end of the field.”

This was different to the La Rochelle loss in that they trailed for most of the game here but led until the very end in Marseille but there were similarities in how they lost out to a smart and physical and well-coached opponent.

“They were very clinical when they got down our end, they came with a good plan and it is painful for our guys in there at the moment. As I have said to our young guys, it is a hard lesson, you need to learn sometimes.

“The Bulls are a quality team, they came with a good plan, they were well-coached and once they had a lead and played that pressure game, they didn't have to do huge amount but they just put the squeeze on us.

“And we just weren't really accurate enough when we were chasing the game. We had plenty of opportunities, created plenty of opportunities but, you know, when you come to semi-finals against top end teams, you need all your players sort of in an eight, nine, 10/10 in terms of how they play the game.

“Unfortunately for us some of us, some of us were just not 100 per cent.”

His Bulls counterpart Jake White has won a World Cup as coach to the Springboks but insisted that this win was “right up there” with anything he has achieved in his career against a side he has continually talked about as one of the best in Europe.

Leinster, he said, “showed they were also human” with the number of unforced errors that helped the Bulls who were also aided in no small way by the wet conditions that allowed the visitors to play in the Irish side’s faces.

“Leinster will be a force to be reckoned with again next year,” said White.