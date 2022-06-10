Leo Cullen: URC much more difficult to win due to South Africa teams

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said that it’s obvious that the URC title is going to be much more difficult to win now that there are four South African teams in it.

His side dominated the league in recent seasons but their run of four successive titles was ended by Jake White’s men at the RDS and Cullen, already dealing with being caught at the death by La Rochelle in the Champions Cup final, is left to rue on a season which promised so much but has now left them empty-handed.

“The South African teams, we knew they would bring a different flavour to the competition, in terms of that physical edge in particular.

“Credit to the Bulls and it is going to get more difficult to win this competition. We have had a good run. We weren’t good enough unfortunately today and credit to Jake White and all his coaching staff and players.

“I think those teams are only going to get better as the tournament goes on so it’s a fantastic challenge for us and one we will just have to try to figure out and understand and relish going forward.”

Cullen said that they were left chasing the game for long periods and paid a big price for inaccuracy.

“We were a little bit off for whatever reason. We started the game quite well, Dan Sheehan got in for a good try but then we give away a number of penalties between the tens which, with the wind the way it was in the first-half, the Bulls are a territory-possession team and they got in for some good scores.

“We were a bit inaccurate then when we were chasing the game and when you are a little bit off then we got ourselves into a little bit of trouble at various stages.

“We’re hugely disappointed. So much effort goes into getting us to this point of the season. You are in a semi-final here, you get to a final in Europe, and you lose, so the lads are bitterly disappointed.

“We had a great crowd here to day and we are sorry to the fans. We would love to be playing the final here next week but credit to the Bulls, they came with a plan and squeezed us at different stages during the game,” added Cullen.

Leinster captain James Ryan said they could have few complaints as they were beaten by a better side.

“We weren’t accurate enough to win a semi-final,” said Ryan.

“They were the better side on the day. There were moments when we got five or ten metres close to their line but we didn’t take the chances. We weren’t clinical enough and some of that was in the lineout and as forwards we have to take a look at that.

“We responded pretty well after half-time, we defended very well but there are not many positives to take from it to be honest.

“We have to be a whole better than that, so it’s a disappointing evening. The guys leaving deserved a better send-off than that.”