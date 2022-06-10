Ulster unchanged for mammoth clash with DHL Stormers 

Ulster have named their side to take on DHL Stormers in the URC Semi-Final on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).
Dan McFarland has chosen to field the same team that defeated Munster in the Quarter-Finals last week.
In the engine room, Iain Henderson will captain the team and is paired with Alan O'Connor.
Nick Timoney, who was chosen to the URC Dream Team for the 2021-22 season earlier this week, will start at openside flanker, Duane Vermeulen lines up at number eight.
Andrew Warwick and Tom O'Toole will operate on either side of Rob Herring in the front row.
John Cooney is named at scrum-half alongside Billy Burns, who made his 100th appearance for Ulster last weekend, while Stuart McCloskey will be partnered in midfield by the in-form James Hume.
W Gelant, S Senatla, R Nel, D Willemse, L Zas, M Libbok, H Jantjies, S Kitshoff, JJ Kotze, F Malherbe, S Moerat, M Orie, D Fourie, H Dayimani, E Roos.
A-H Venter, B Harris, N Fouche, A Smith, E van Rhyn, N Xaba, G Masimla, S Mngomezulu
Stewart Moore, Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.
John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Kieran Treadwell, Matty Rea, Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham.