Munster confirm 12 departures from current squad

There has been an additional four departures confirmed this morning.
Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 11:21
Shane Donovan

Munster have released the list of departing players, with four new names added to the eight already confirmed. 

Chris Cloete, Damian de Allende, Jake Flannery, Matt Gallagher, Jason Jenkins, Declan Moore, Kevin O'Byrne, and John Ryan were confirmed as moving on earlier this year.

Aside from the eight players mentioned, Seán French, Alex McHenry, Rowan Osborne, and Academy player Jonathan Wren have all ended their Munster careers.

Both Seán French and Alex McHenry will continue their careers in England, although it is not yet known which clubs they will be representing.

McHenry spent time at London Wasps last season, giving Premiership clubs a taster of what he is capable of. 

For Osbourne and Wren, their rugby careers have been cut short due to injuries.

As previously announced, Chris Cloete and Matt Gallagher will follow Johann van Graan to Bath, while the identity of Damien de Allende's next club is still unknown.  

Departing Players: Chris Cloete (Bath), Damian de Allende (TBC), Jake Flannery (Ulster), Seán French (English club – TBC), Matt Gallagher (Bath), Alex McHenry (English club – TBC), Jason Jenkins (Leinster), Declan Moore (Ulster), Kevin O’Byrne (Ealing Trailfinders), Rowan Osborne (retiring), John Ryan (Wasps), Jonathan Wren (retiring).

