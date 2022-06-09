All Blacks without backrow powerhouse Blackadder for Ireland series

Flanker dislocated his shoulder playing for the Crusaders in their Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final against the Reds last Friday and now requires surgery
The All Blacks will be searching for back row depth for their series against Ireland. Pic: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 21:22
Simon Lewis

New Zealand flanker Ethan Blackadder is set to miss the All Blacks’ Test series against Ireland next month after being ruled out for the rest of 2022 with a shoulder injury.

The backrower, capped nine times by his All Blacks head coach Ian Foster, dislocated his shoulder playing for the Crusaders in their Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final against the Reds last Friday and now requires surgery.

“We really feel for Ethan,” Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson said, “who has been in incredible form and is such a hardworking and well-respected member of this team.” Ireland kick off their New Zealand schedule with a tour match against the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton on June 31 and face the All Blacks for the first of three Test matches in Auckland at Eden Park on July 2.

Head coach Andy Farrell is scheduled to unveil his squad next Wednesday for the five-game tour, which includes a second game against the Maori, in Wellington on July 12, four days ahead of the final Test.

