Connacht begin huge Sportsground development with new pitch and floodlights

Connacht Rugby have announced that phase 1 of the redevelopment of the Sportsground is underway.

The redevelopment will see a new playing surface and new floodlights installed, while it will also include the build of a new high-performance unit and additional stands at the Sportsground.

Following preparatory work earlier this week, a full excavation of the pitch has begun in preparation for the 2022/23 season, allowing for the installation of "a new state-of-the-art surface".

Connacht will be able to keep the Sportsground as both a training and playing base for many years to come thanks to the new artificial surface.

This will then provide additional capacity to continue hosting the many club and school games that take place there each year.

Additionally, Phase 2 of the renovation will shortly begin the procurement process, which will lead to the construction of a state-of-the-art High Performance Centre and, later, a new North Stand.

Willie Ruane, CEO of Connacht Rugby said: "This is a historic occasion for Connacht Rugby. ‘Facilities to match our ambition’ has been a key pillar of our vision and strategy, and plans for such a facility have been in the works for many years now. Today we are delighted to confirm that Phase 1 on the construction of this new facility has now begun.

"There are many advantages to an artificial surface, not least that it enables us to remain in The Sportsground as both our training and playing base. The additional capacity that this surface provides will also give boys and girls across the province greater opportunities to play at the home of Connacht Rugby, and act as a beacon that future generations of players and supporters can be proud of.

"The new LED floodlight system will also greatly enhance the viewing experience for both supporters attending games and those watching at home."