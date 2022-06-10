Duane Vermeulen: 'Simplicity is key in knockout games'

The South African World Cup winner knows how to get the job done and in these pressure-filled weeks of knockout rugby, Ulster could do with a guiding hand.
Ulster's Duane Vermeulen. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 08:00
Orla Bannon

Duane Vermeulen is telling his Ulster team-mates to keep it simple this week.

If the long wait for a trophy is to end then they could do a lot worse than listen, watch and learn from the great Springbok as they return to Cape Town for a second time this season to play the Stormers, a side Ulster lost to after a contentious late try on their last visit in April. Now the stakes could not be higher with a place in the United Rugby Championship final the reward for whoever wins on Saturday.

“I know the South African mentality and the way the teams play and as a South African, when you go into play-off games like this it is a different mentality,” admitted Vermeulen.

“There are specific traits. When it comes down to quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals, simplicity is the key. You need to do the basics right and when you get opportunities to score you must take them and not give away too many penalties.” 

After being named man of the match in the 2019 World Cup final, Vermeulen followed it up by helping the Bulls win the Super Rugby and Currie Cup titles in 2021 before his move to Ulster this season. He will be 36 next month but having played all over the world, with stints based in France and Japan before being snared by Ulster, his experience now could be invaluable to a club without a trophy since 2006.

“I like to contribute. I talk a little more but I don’t like to take over, it’s a team game and everyone in the meetings has a fair share of input and into how we want to play. It’s a play-off game and it is the last step before the final so you can’t say last weekend’s game (against Munster) was our best ever. You put it aside and you work on the new team you are facing. When I came here I was really surprised with the speed of play Ulster play with and the effectiveness it has. It is a young squad with guys who wants to prove something and want to lift a trophy, that’s a major thing.

