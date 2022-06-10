South African sides are only getting started, says former Springbok Skinstad

South African sides made up three of the top five in this year’s URC. Two of them contest semi-finals this weekend while ten of their players were chosen on the competition’s ‘Dream Team’.

This all makes for a more than solid bedrock, not least given the slow start the franchises made at the start of the domestic season when they were operating without many of their Springboks and adapting to European rugby and the conditions.

The Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions have been close to unbeatable on home turf so far and the first three of those sides will get to bring their best to the Heineken Champions Cup table as of next season with the other entering the Challenge Cup.

All of which begs the question: if they have been this successful in the URC at their first attempt, then how high will their ceiling eventually be? Former Springbok Bob Skinstad is clearly of the view that we haven’t seen anything yet.

“Their performance in the first season has been good. I might get a wrap over the knuckles to say it but these South African teams are not yet the polished teams that they can be and have been in the past," Skinstad said.

“We saw a Bulls team being incredibly dominant in Super Rugby when the opponents at that time were of the same international standard, I have no doubt in my mind about that, as the best club or provincial teams in the world.

“You had the Crusaders, the Chiefs, the Blues, the Reds, the Brumbies in their pomp. They would play at the same level as La Rochelle, Toulon, Stade Francais, Leinster, Ulster, Munster, Ospreys, the biggest teams in world rugby. So the South African teams at their best will absolutely be competitive in this tournament and could go on to win it in the future. They are not going to dominate it year in and year out because we haven’t seen that from any team.”

Skinstad’s worry is whether the South African sides are economically “robust enough” to carry squads with the required depth to go back to the well year on year but he is adamant that the talent coming through is flowing at its fastest rate for a long time.

Not everyone has been impressed with their migration north. Former Wales captain Sam Warburton, while praising South Africa's rugby tradition and their teams' performances, spoke of the random mix and match of clubs and countries that now make up the league. It doesn’t make sense, he declared.

“My unequivocal view on this is that it is manna from heaven from the South African rugby side and the future of South African rugby,” said Skinstad who, it must be said, was speaking on an official URC Zoom call and wearing a league branded jumper.

The 2007 World Cup winner explained how Super Rugby had provided the ideal environment for the South African sides before it bloated into an event that had too many teams, too many time zones and ultimately lost its public.

The benefits of playing in the URC and in Europe in comparable time zones is just one aspect to a change in direction that, he believes, makes sense.

“If it looks a bit haphazard then things sometimes have to look haphazard for a while before they get straightened out. I have no doubt that the URC and the format will start to put more pressure on domestic-only leagues in this sport in Europe and you don’t have to be a genius to work out who I am talking about.

“This will be the best place to play rugby."