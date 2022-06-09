Leinster make two changes for URC semi-clash with Bulls 

Despite seeing his side putting Glasgow Warriors to the sword in such comprehensive fashion in the same venue last Saturday, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made two changes to his starting line-up for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship semi-final clash with the Bulls at the RDS (kick-off 7.35pm).

Robbie Henshaw rekindles his centre partnership with Garry Ringrose at the expense of Ciaran Frawley, while Jack Conan indirectly replaces Ryan Baird at the back of the Leinster scrum. To accommodate Conan in his more natural position of No 8, Caelan Doris has switched to the blindside role that Baird filled in the 76-14 demolition of Glasgow.