No Stuart Hogg or Finn Russell in Scotland squad for South America tour

Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist has been named skipper for the upcoming tour
No Stuart Hogg or Finn Russell in Scotland squad for South America tour
Stuart Hogg misses out for Scotland (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 14:39
Anthony Brown

Captain Stuart Hogg and talisman Finn Russell have been left out of Scotland’s 40-man squad for their summer tour to South America.

The pair have played a lot of rugby over the past year and were part of the British and Irish Lions squad last summer.

However, both were also among a group of six players involved in a disciplinary issue following the Italy match in the Six Nations in March, which raised questions over whether Hogg would retain the captaincy going forward.

Finn Russell will not be travelling to South America with Scotland (Mike Egerton/PA)

Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist has been named skipper for the upcoming tour, which will include an ‘A’ match against Chile later this month and three Tests against Argentina in July.

Chris Harris, who was also part of the British and Irish Lions set-up last year, is not in the squad, but fellow Lions Hamish Watson, Ali Price, Duhan van der Merwe and Zander Fagerson have all been included by Gregor Townsend.

Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Rory Sutherland and Jamie Bhatti are all back in the squad after injury, while Jonny Gray is also involved after missing the majority of the Six Nations.

Edinburgh trio Ben Muncaster, Glen Young and Matt Currie, along with London Irish’s Kyle Rowe and Glasgow duo Murphy Walker and Ollie Smith are the uncapped players who have been selected.

More in this section

Jack Carty 27/1/2022 Jack Carty ruled out of New Zealand tour with wrist injury
Ed Byrne and Caelan Doris 6/6/2022 Caelan Doris: La Rochelle loss took a while to get over
Saracens v Leicester Tigers - Gallagher Premiership - StoneX Stadium ‘Owen is everything’ – Jamie George compares Farrell to NBA great Michael Jordan
ScotlandPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
Ben Earl has been crowned Premiership player of the season (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Saracens flanker Ben Earl crowned Premiership player of the season

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up