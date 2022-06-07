Jack Carty ruled out of New Zealand tour with wrist injury

Connacht out-half Jack Carty has been ruled out of Ireland's summer tour to New Zealand after undergoing surgery for a wrist injury
Jack Carty ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 17:21
TJ Galvin

Connacht out-half Jack Carty has been ruled out of Ireland's summer tour to New Zealand after undergoing surgery for a wrist injury.

The Roscommon man had been in the international wilderness since the 2019 World Cup, with his last start coming in the group stage defeat to Japan. 

But his form for his province saw him called into Andy Farrell's squad for last year's November internationals and the Six Nations campaign this spring.

He made his first international appearance since the World Cup win over Russia when coming on as a replacement for the final two minutes of the defeat to France in Paris.

The 29-year-old posted an image on social media of himself in a hospital bed, with the affected wrist in a protective cast, explaining to followers that his season “ends here.” 

Carty described the setback as “a great opportunity to come back bigger and better next season”.

The injury sees Carty miss a real opportunity to impress with Ireland as he would likely have seen game time particularly with Ireland set for a pair of midweek games against the Maori All Blacks on tour.

Carty had been Farrell's third choice out-half behind Johnny Sexton who will travel as captain, and Joey Carbery who has been Farrell's favoured back-up option when fit.

There will now likely be a number of players vying for a place on the plane as third choice.

Leinster's Ross Byrne is in good form and was today named in the URC Dream Team for the 2021/22 season, but he has been behind his brother Harry in Farrell's thoughts. 

Ulster's Billy Burns has been in Ireland squads before and is another option. Like Ross Byrne, he has a chance to impress in the URC play-offs.

Munster's Ben Healy is another option but his club season is over and he hasn't been in good form of late.

Leinster's Ciaran Frawley offers the versatility of being able to cover both out-half and centre and is another viable option.

