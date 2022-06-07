Munster duo named in URC Dream Team of the season

There are five Irish players in the United Rugby Championship Dream Team for the 2021-22 season with Ulster having two and Leinster one player selected
Munster have two representatvies in the URC Dream Team for 2021/22. Pic: Ryan Byrne, Inpho

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 12:57
TJ Galvin

There are five Irish players selected in the United Rugby Championship Dream Team for the 2021-22 season.

Munster scrum-half Craig Casey and second row Jean Kleyn make the 15, along with Leinster out-half Ross Byrne and Ulster duo Nick Timoney and James Hume.

The team is dominated by South African players, with 10 of the 15 made up of players from the Vodacom Bulls, Cell C Sharks and DHL Stormers.

The Stormers are the best-represented side with five players making the cut. The URC top try scorer Leolin Zas is among four backs from the Cape Town outfit included.

The Vodacom Bulls contribute three players, including Ruan Nortje, and the Cell C Sharks have two representatives.

Players had to have made a minimum of nine appearances to be considered, with the media panel given a shortlist of 10 players per position, provided by URC StatMaster. The player with the most votes in each position earned a place in the team.

URC Dream Team: 1. Ox Nche (Cell C Sharks), 2. Johan Grobbelaar (Vodacom Bulls), 3. Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks); 4. Jean Kleyn (Munster), 5. Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls); 6. Marcell Coetzee (Vodacom Bulls), 7. Nick Timoney (Ulster), 8. Evan Roos (DHL Stormers); 9. Craig Casey (Munster), 10. Ross Byrne (Leinster); 11. Leolin Zas (DHL Stormers), 12. Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers), 13. James Hume (Ulster), 14. Seabelo Senatla (DHL Stormers); 15. Warrick Gelant (DHL Stormers).

