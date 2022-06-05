La Rochelle qualify for Top 14 play-offs in dramatic style

New European champions La Rochelle qualified for the Top 14 play-offs the hard way as they twice came from behind to win 29-26 at Challenge Cup winners Lyon on a dramatic final day of the regular season.

Ronan O’Gara’s side will travel to Toulouse for the barrage round of the play-offs, with the winners taking on Castres in the semi-finals in Nice, while Bordeaux will host Racing 92 for the chance to play Montpellier in the final four at the Allianz Riviera.

The Rochelais head coach O’Gara had, as expected, rotated his squad for a final push to the post-season competition, making 10 changes to the starting XV from the side that had beaten Leinster in Marseille last Saturday.

The hosts made the early running - Dylan Cretin and Josua Tuisova running in first-half tries as Lyon took a 19-5 lead into the break - and looked likely to pick up the five points they needed to book their own place in the top six.

But La Rochelle scored two tries of their own early in the second period to take the lead. The two sides would swap the lead again before - with the clock in the red - Noa Nakataici knocked in the act of scoring and Toby Arnold tripped and dropped the ball with the line at his mercy.

Racing 92 won a winner-takes-all match against Toulon 21-16.

Having started the weekend in the last Top 14 play-off slot, defending champions Toulouse climbed to fourth with an expected emphatic bonus-point win at home over already relegated Biarritz. They ran in 12 tries - including scores for soon-to-retire duo Joe Tekori and Maxime Medard - to win 80-7.

Elsewhere, Castres won 26-16 at Pau - their 17th victory of the season - to claim top spot in the table, the first time the 2018 champions have finished in the first two.

A shapeless Bordeaux, apparently shorn of a coherent gameplan, lost 22-15 at Perpignan to miss out on a direct pass to the semi-finals. But the Catalan side’s heroics were in vain, as relegation-play-off rivals Brive won 33-17 at an apparently disinterested Stade Francais to hold on to their Top 14 place.

That result in Paris means that Perpignan have to travel to losing ProD2 finalists Mont-de-Marsan next weekend for a promotion-relegation play-off.

Montpellier joined Castres in heading straight to the Top 14 semi-finals in Nice, despite losing 20-15 at Clermont. The defensive bonus point was more than enough to ensure they finished second in the table.