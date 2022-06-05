Dan McFarland feels for 'such a nice fella' Johann van Graan

Dan McFarland has admitted his one regret about Ulster’s dominant victory over Munster in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals is the pain it will have inflicted on opposite number Johann van Graan.

Ulster kept their hopes of a first trophy since 2005-06 alive last Friday night with an impressive 36-17 win over van Graan’s Munster side to progress to a last-four date with the Stormers in Cape Town next Saturday.

Head coach McFarland was relieved the five-try performance from his players delivered success and avoided losing to the southern province for a third time this season following home and away defeats in the regular season but Ulster’s joy meant deep disappointment for Munster, ending their 2021-22 campaign and with it van Graan’s five-year tenure in the hot seat.

The South African will join Bath in the English Premiership this summer and now departs Munster without silverware for his efforts, the fourth head coach of the province unable to emulate Tony McGahan’s 2011 Magner’s League win.

So while McFarland said losing to Munster for a third time “would have been absolute torture” there was a thought for van Graan.

“You know the worst thing about it? Johann – I really like Johann,” the Ulster boss said. “I get on really well with him. I think he’s a really good coach. He’s such a nice fella. Those last two conversations with him after games? It’s just terrible.

“I wish he was a nasty man because then at least I can grumble at him. But such a nice fella so it’s really difficult. And it makes it difficult to go and have a beer with him now.

"He’s done a really good job in Munster. I believe he’s done a really good job in Munster. Yeah, they haven’t played well the last two games but the bottom line is, you can’t expect both teams that played out here to win. That’s ridiculous. One of us was going to lose. And yet in the morning I read doom and gloom, what they’re doing is terrible. But somebody’s got to lose.

"It’s a tournament with 16 teams in it that Leinster have dominated for last five years. Any team who wins it that isn’t Leinster will literally have doubly performed from what you expected at the beginning of the year. So let’s not kid ourselves.

“Nobody expected anybody other than Leinster to win this tournament, at the beginning of the year."

McFarland must now plot a course past the Stormers if Ulster are to get a chance to inflict a third straight victory of their own on Leinster this season in the URC Grand Final on June 18 and the head coach said the manner of victory over Munster had given his side a psychological boost heading into the semi-finals.

"In the context of the season, definitely. Definitely. Certainly it is for me.

“We played two games against Munster and didn’t play well in either of them and then (on Friday night), we did. We executed some stuff, put a lot of pressure on them. They ended up making a lot of mistakes, probably because they were chasing the game.

"So yeah, certainly in the context of the season. We’ll take confidence into the semi-final.

"It’s the hot end of the season and there are some good teams and we’re going to be travelling next week and you’ve seen how difficult it is for teams to travel and win play-off games. We’ll have to be on the money next week and there is no given right at all, for us to win… this is play-off rugby.

"It’s how you play on the day. Just look at the table. The table is tight, really tight. There isn’t much between the teams so form on the day is often the deciding factor.”