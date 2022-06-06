Munster return to the drawing board as van Graan era ends with a whimper

The lights went out, quite literally on Johann van Graan as he conducted his final post-match press conference as Munster head coach and perhaps it was just as well.

There will be time, he insisted, to discuss his five seasons at the helm in the coming week or so before his departure for Bath and a wholly different set of issues to address after a season of struggle in the English Premiership.

But then, on Friday night, there was little else to add to his verdict of “utter disappointment” after a totally abject performance from his team in a 36-17 defeat to Ulster that ended their season an extended the province’s silverware drought into a 12th season.

Graham Rowntree will be in charge when Munster next take the field in 2022-23 as van Graan exits with all the frustration one might expect of a coach who has seen his players showcase their obvious talents so impressively at times only to also deliver the sort of error-strewn and ill-disciplined performance that consigned them to United Rugby Championship quarter-final misery in Belfast at the hands of a sharper, slicker, and superior opponent.

That Munster had put in one of those stellar performances just four weeks previously against Toulouse will have only heightened the South African’s barely concealed annoyance as he urged his players to own their shortcomings in defeat every bit. He could be forgiven for never speaking to them again but will instead conduct one final review.

“You never just walk away,” van Graan said. “You own this as a group, as we’ve done for the last five seasons since I became the coach of Munster.

“We’ve always owned this as a group and as a club and have always put up our hands when it’s not been good enough.

“We’ve finished the season, so we’ll have a further review of this game and speak about it and take our learnings from it. "The disappointing thing is the next game I won’t be involved. There’ll be a new coach with Graham involved.

“No, we say things as they are and we take the wins together and we certainly take the losses together as a group.” Munster’s fumbling of the opening kick-off receipt set the tone for a performance that contained many more handling errors that fed into penalty concessions and in turn to Ulster scores or, just as damaging, botched opportunities of their own.

There was also an embarrassing lapse of concentration that allowed Ulster to score their opening try as a number of players focused on a bout of pushing and shoving with their opponents on the 22 rather than defend their line as man of the match James Hume took a quick tap penalty from five metres out behind their backs to send in John Cooney unopposed.

It all added up to a horror show that will make for extremely uncomfortable viewing when the boss calls the team in for the re-run of Friday night’s fare that saw Ulster run in five tries in a manner that seemed to reduce Munster’s three in reply to mere sideshows.

So why now, so soon after the Toulouse performance? The contrast in standards could not have been higher and the issue stumped van Graan, not for the first time.

“That’s a good question. That’s something that we’ve spoken about over the last few years because we’ve had disappointments (before) and I’ve got to say the disappointment of that Toulouse game was massive.

“Obviously we didn’t respond against Leinster (in their next game two weeks later) and we didn’t respond tonight so that disappointment of going out in Europe in that game… if you look back over the last few years, we just haven’t been good enough once we get knocked out of Europe.”

There is undoubtedly something in that assertion, that all the Irish provinces, not just Munster are so heavily invested in the glory of the Heineken Cup that it subconsciously takes away from their competitiveness in the bread and butter of the league, but van Graan had other issues to address.

Having placed such a high stock in the need to secure home knockout ties, he has undoubtedly fallen short and this season saw Munster cede that right on the last day of the regular season as that defeat to a weakened Leinster side sent them from second to sixth in the final standings and back on the road for the fifth season in succession.

The departing head coach did not disagree that losing that game could have been a tipping point for their season-ending loss in Belfast.

“I think you can potentially speculate on that. If I go back to that game the score is 22-18, we concede a 50;22, then we concede a penalty try and then they score from the kick-off. That’s sport and that’s rugby, so no excuses from my side. You’ve got to be better in those moments. We also won some incredible games by the fact that you win it in the last moment. What I would say is that momentum-wise the last two performances weren’t good enough.”

It will leave a bitter taste for the weeks to come and not just for van Graan, Stephen Larkham and JP Ferreira, the coaching trip set to exit at the end of the month. Friday’s defeat was also the last hurrah for Damian de Allende and John Ryan as well as a number of other players who were not in the matchday squad.

“Yeah, that’s utterly disappointing,” van Graan acknowledged. “This one hurts. This one hurts. I think the thing for me was the quality of our performance. We created so many opportunities and we just knocked on the ball I think something like 19 turnovers, starting with the first kick-off of the game and we knock it on. So the frustrating thing is how uncharacteristic this was for us as a group. There’s certain things in the game that went well but not close to good enough to win a quarter-final.”