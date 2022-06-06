Leinster find best cure for European heartbreak

URC quarter-final

Leinster 76

Glasgow Warriors 14

Tadhg Furlong, withdrawn early in the second-half in this facile encounter, is expected to be fit for Friday’s URC semi-final showdown with the Bulls but it remains to be seen if Johnny Sexton will be able to play.

Leo Cullen will also monitor the fitness of Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Rónan Kelleher as they continue their bid to be crowned the first winners of the United Rugby Championship.

They were in devastating form at the RDS on Saturday as they scored 12 tries for the first time in a league match on their way to amassing their highest points total in the competition against a Glasgow side who fell to pieces.

“Tadhg, his back was at him a little bit but I don’t think it’s anything major and in terms of the guys that didn’t feature, Rónan, Hugo, Johnny and James, we’ll see how those guys are,” said Cullen.

He knows Jake White’s side will bring a formidable challenge to the RDS on Friday evening, something which was well beyond a disjointed Glasgow side.

“The Bulls are a good side,” added Cullen. “When I think back to watching them when I was younger – with Bakkies Botha and Victor Matfield – and that type of real power rugby that they play, that’s the great thing about their addition to the URC.

“So, we get to see ourselves playing against them in a knock-out game, which will be a great challenge.”

Yellow cards to former Lion Richie Gray and full-back Ollie Smith proved costly as Leinster ran in three tries each time they had an extra man. Gray’s uncessary lunge at Leinster scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park wiped out their early dominance which saw Zander Fagerson get over after five minutes of pressure.

Leinster took control with Gray in the bin and by the time he returned hooker Dan Sheehan, winger Jordan Larmour and promising lock Joe McCarthy got over for converted tries to lead 21-7 after 24 minutes and Sheehan’s second try, again after a lineout drive, made it 26-7 at the break. The second half turned into a canter for the champions and they struck for eight tries against the demoralised Scottish side to put their Champions Cup heartbreak against La Rochelle behind them.

Caelan Doris hit three minutes after the restart and then Glasgow full-back Smith was binned for a deliberate knock-on. Leinster again scored three tries while they had the extra man with tighthead Michael Ala’atoa scoring minutes after replacing Tadhg Furlong and then Gibson-Park and Garry Ringrose ran in tries.

The return of Smith did little to stop the Leinster rampage, although George Horne pulled back a try for Glasgow, which Thompson converted to make it 52-14 after 59 minutes. Leinster responded by turning the screw in the final quarter to run in four more tries with Larmour getting his second before Ciaran Frawley intercepted a pass from Smith to score from deep and Luke McGrath and Jimmy O’Brien completed the rout.

Scorers for Leinster: Tries: D Sheehan (2), J Larmour (2), J McCarthy, C Doris, M Ala’atoa, J Gibson-Park, G Ringrose, C Frawley, L McGrath, J O’Brien. Cons: R Byrne (6), H Byrne (2).

Scorers for Glasgow Warriors: Tries: Z Fagerson, G Horne. Cons: R Thompson (2).

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; J Larmour, G Ringrose (R Henshaw 59), C Frawley, R O’Loughlin; R Byrne (H Byrne 66), J Gibson-Park (L McGrath 56); A Porter (C Healy 56), D Sheehan (S Cronin 56), T Furlong (M Ala’alatoa 44); J McCarthy, J Ryan (R Molony 59); R Baird, J van der Flier (J Conan 59), C Doris.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: O Smith; J McKay, S Tuipulotu, S Johnson, R McLean; R Thompson, A Price (G Horne 50); J Bhatti (O Kebble 49), G Turner (F Brown half-time), Z Fagerson (S Berghan 49); R Harley (L Bean 56), R Gray; R Wilson (K McDonald 56), G Brown (T Gordon 61), J Dempsey.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy).