Ronan O'Gara exclusive: We were 330ft short of our Everest. There could be no turning back

That Marseille Moment

SOMEWHERE in that purgatory, where Wayne Barnes and his review team are deliberating on Arthur Retiere’s European Cup-winning try, I have stepped out of the mayhem into a parallel world where I am the only person in the stadium focused on Leinster’s restart.

Eddie Jones and his English management team are two metres to my right. We’ve had a good afternoon’s back and forth. We laugh together at small moments. I ask him in one such whether we should take the points or go to the corner. He reckons if we straighten it up in the 15m channels, we can make inroads. Too right.

But right now I don’t care how it looks. I am losing my mind trying to get our delirious players to prepare for a shortened Leinster restart. My head is melting. There's 78.50 on the clock and that will give them enough seconds to get the game restarted. I muse on them kicking off at 79.59 and know that in that one second Leinster might as well have three minutes or more because they are getting off their restart. I see it already. They are going to pop up a short one, we are going to jump for the ball, Wayne Barnes is going to ping us for a collision in the air, Ross Byrne is going to equalise off the tee. Get ready for the restart, please. It’s all about winning this kick-off, the little details. But we have to change our set-up for the restart. Who’s taking charge of that? We have to be prepared but how can you be prepared when one in a hundred restarts in the Top 14 will go short.

I know next to nothing really. There are sixty seconds permitted for a penalty in the Top 14, 90 seconds for a conversion, but in the Champions Cup, is there a limit in that respect? On the mic, the fourth official is communicating that Ihaia West can use up more than a minute for his conversion and let the clock run into the red. These are the small moments that can change your life, that do change your life. And this is a point worth making about such tiny margins. It’s come into my head a lot this week that it could have been a third losing final in a row. I know I am not as good a coach as some are saying, just as I would not be as poor as others would have said had Leinster survived and we’d lost by a few points.

Will Skelton: I’m sorry boss, I walked a lot.

Those few words from the fourth official change your world. From receiving a kick-off and a traumatic last play, the elation of that not coming to pass electrifies every fibre. It sets you free. You have scored in a European Cup final with the last play of the game. That’s absolute ecstasy-turned-nightmare and back to elation all in the space of twenty seconds. Happiness is for afterwards. For every second before that you are on red alert in anticipation or in dread. All week my head was battling how so many experts were saying the game would go. I am away from home, I am a bit on my own. I wonder was I being a bit delusional.

Consistency of thought, message and behaviour is very important to me. It’s been a joyful few days, such a buzz, but now it’s Thursday and it’s back to work.

But about last Thursday….

Thursday, the port of Marseille.

THERE was never a decision to make on our two Kiwis, Victor Vito or Tawera Kerr-Barlow. The hurling glove idea was a nice distraction but it was only that. We weren’t kidding ourselves or anyone else. Victor spent the week in a moon boot. The pleasing one, the key one in my head was getting Will Skelton on the pitch. The medical team were all over that but so much of what got him there was himself. He decided in his head that nothing would stop him starting. A lot of that was coming through. Greg Alldritt asked them after dinner to take five minutes over the next forty-eight hours and decide whether they wanted to go home with a cup or not. Whether they wanted to be history-makers or not. Greg has improved immeasurably as a leader, another upside of winning the grand slam with France. He is better for the experience and able to communicate it. That was the moment at 18-10 on Saturday when you are either pushed aside or you find something.

They found something.

You lean on every experience, it’s a culmination. It’s about seeing the same pictures better the next time. Seeing that negative frame in my mind’s eye and reconfiguring it on this occasion.

Dinner was in a cracking Italian restaurant, Fuxia. The players were staying in the Radisson Blu in the port, a busy spot that allowed us to walk to dinner on Rue St Saens Place Thiars. En route we passed The Shamrock Irish bar and ran the gauntlet of good-humoured Leinster blues giving us the bird.

The setting was perfect. We had a massive feed of pasta, pizza, the club president ordered a few Pernod Ricards, the staff had a few demis, or small beers in the old vernacular. The players were out on the terrace, we were inside. It was perfect.

Obviously, this is with the benefit of hindsight, but listening to Victor Vito and Tawera Kerr-Barlow afterwards, they felt it was one of the best weeks the staff had, so that’s important feedback and an important validation of the crew behind the scenes run by the manager Arnaud Dorier. He had everything beautifully organised. In general, we were well ahead of last year that way. Again, the benefit of experience.

Fred Sarthou is the logistics manager. His mission in life is to insist you look good, feel good. That stuff really matters - that’s how Fred feels good, that he has all the boys feeling good in their kit. The socks are snug, the shorts a good size, the jersey figure-hugging. He’s up the walls all week, sticking his head around the door looking for heads up on the squad. And I am there wondering does this lad actually understand how many many million things I have in my head? Either that or he loves having the scoop to tell the lads what I am thinking teamwise… I followed the players back to the hotel. Alone with thoughts. Leinster were such hot favourites but I couldn’t see that in my own head and I was persistently battling it, pitting the world view of the game against the certainty in my own head that we were good for this.

Was I missing something? Had I over-watched the Leinster game in Galway or the Leicester game at Welford Road. I knew the evidence gave any coach with cop-on an entry into the game. We weren’t going to defend like Toulouse did in the semi-final. You stand off Leinster, you are dead.

Friday: Climbing Everest.

Anyone remember Tom Bourdillon and Charles Evans? Bourdillon was president of the Oxford Mountaineering Club, Evans was a brain surgeon but an expert climber too, They were to be the first to scale the summit of Mount Everest in 1953. On May 26 they reached the south summit at 28,700, a mere 330 feet from the top. However, Evans was spent, and both men knew they’d run out of oxygen if they tried to make it. They agreed to turn back, so close. Bourdillon always regretted it. We couldn’t.

The team meeting Friday was about our final 300 ft. It was non-emotional. Pure fact. Everyone remembers Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing but who today remembers Bourdillon and Evans and that near thing? It was our theme of the week and our final message now. Our game plan would rise or fall on three key pillars. First, an aggressive mindset insofar as we wanted to score tries. We knew we had to score tries. Secondly, we wanted to take away Leinster’s time and space. And third, we didn’t want to wake up Sunday 330 ft short.

We saw on the tapes from Connacht, Leicester and Toulouse that those teams gave Leinster the outside and let them run with the ball. You let Leinster do that, they will pick you apart every time. James Lowe will gallop up the pitch 60m, recycle quickly and Johnny will have any number of pass options and he will usually pick the right one. So that’s not a good formula for us.

Early doors, we set off for a Friday run up to the Basilique Notre-Dame de la Garde, a fantastic place, though I nearly had a banger getting up there. If offered an interrupted view of every kingdom, including the Velodrome where the final would take place. Everyone just breathed it in. We made haste back to the hotel for midday before myself, Romain Sazy and Greg Alldritt headed to the stadium by taxi for the pre-final media duties. The media auditorium, the quality of the playing surface, everything about the place gave the lads that sense of being part of something European, something enormous.

As a kicker, the captain’s run at the stadium was always a very integral part of my matchday preparation but each to their own. The younger players are still finding their feet much less a pre-match routine whereas the elder lemons get very twitchy and superstitious about this sort of stuff. It’s 2.30pm on the day before the European Cup final, all the prep, structures and walk-throughs are done but the likes of Romain Sazy is a creature of habit, he wants to have a good, tidy captain’s run to get himself locked and loaded. Other lads know it’s about tomorrow, but you respect all creeds.

One of the things we did well as a staff was to reinforce the message that we needed tries to beat Leinster. I can remember with Munster, we built a lead from the boot. I didn’t think Leinster could get over us that way but they damn near did. Ever notice when the opposition are building a score via penalties how every kick seems to be in the middle of the pitch?

We walked down the tunnel after the captain’s run feeling good. For those not involved at this stage it can be hard. It’s too real for some and the easy thing is to be out of the way, back at the hotel playing cards. Before the captain’s run on Friday, Victor Vito and Tawera Kerr-Barlow headed off uptown to find a boulangerie. They came back to the stadium with a load of cupcakes, and had them laid out in the dressing room for the boys after. Little things like, huge difference in terms of morale. They didn’t need to do that. The boys land in after a good session on a perfect pitch, in great spirits to be greeted by chocolate, vanilla and raspberry delicacies. We sit there and savour each other. Lads sitting around eating, laughing and chatting. It created a lovely environment.

We had a recap meeting before dinner at 7.30 and then a beer or a sparkling water together. It would be the last time the entire 40-man group were as one and important that those not in the matchday group came in and were part of the unit. It was only ten minutes but it sealed the group before everyone sat down to a big feed together. Those lads then returned to the second hotel where the families were staying so they could let their hair down if they wanted to.

Saturday: Knowing your player

Ihaia West: "The staff made me understand before the final that penalty kicks would not be the most important part of my performance. I had to be the leader of the attack, the guide of the team. That's what gave me confidence.”

I’ve gone all in on Ahaia West this season. Supported him, challenged him, got in his face, got out of the way. There was a nasty piece of writing in the French press last week about how rough I can be on players. That characterisation is painfully inaccurate.

WEST IS BEST: Fly-half Ihaia West

We are still only at the start of something special in La Rochelle, but it’s taken a lot of pain and suffering to get this far. There were dark times I wondered whether I could turn this around to where I felt it needed to be. Different coaches have varying philosophies, but the dictatorial thing doesn’t get it done anymore. Buy-in from the group underpins everything nowadays. Some fella hammering the table works for about three days.

One of the most important takeaways for me this week is the value of persistence, the value of consistent behaviour, of tapping them on the head over and over until one day the message will sink in. That’s under-appreciated – your daily habits, your daily commitment, your capacity to not lose it when you really, really want to lose it.

One of the things we managed to do well was saying to Ihaia West that goal-kicking is a freebie. Don’t you worry one bit about it. His primary duty was the run the table, to dictate the game and its tempo. His acceleration would be far superior to a lot of number tens and in that respect. On a billiard table surface, we were really keen to get Ihaia’s running game going. We did get that important width out to the 15m channels in or performance, but we weren’t accurate when we got there. We didn’t have that killer instinct. The competitor inside me still wishes we had delivered a more complete performance because when you get it right, speed kills. Look at the Raymond Rhule’s try.

If there’s a player in this group who cares more about Stade Rochelais than Thomas Lavault, I have yet to meet him. After it was all done, he shook his head. ‘Oh Rog. Oh Rog. Just imagine...’

An hour into a pulsating final, we were 18-17 behind to Leinster and Thomas flicks out a leg on a Leinster box kick. Yellow all day. In these moments, it’s about knowing your player. He has that capacity to lose the moment for ten seconds, and then he returns to being the most adorable young fella you would ever meet. It was a brain freeze - when we stress in training, I have seen it before, when we are stressed in games, he has done it. Afterwards, he was so regretful. Beyond remorse. But right then, he is looking at Wane Barnes and wondering ‘Me?’ like it was an out-of-body experience. 21-17.

It’s an easy game on the laptop, isn’t it? This isn’t pre-meditated. It’s when you are stressed beyond your capacity to cope and think.

When I was at Racing 92 nearly a decade ago, Arthur Retiere was there as an Espoir. For a scrum-half, his pass is modest enough and defensively as a winger, he is not there. He doesn’t fit into a particular box and trying to compartmentalise him is a mistake. But as a rugby player, he gets it. He has an instinct that understands where he needs to be and what he needs to do and he just knows where the try line is. So how can we be surprised when he comes up with the biggest moment of his career when he has always shown a phenomenal capacity to score important tries? It's 22-21 and the clock is about to become the best friend I have in the world.

Moving on too quickly.

Being away from home isn’t always a holiday postcard. It can feel isolating when the currents are angry, and all you have is your wife and family. We all like to be surrounded by comforts on occasions, but without that blanket, you get tighter as a family. It was class that Jessica and my two brothers were alongside when the whistle went. Jess has given up so much. She’s been there since Northampton 22 years ago in terms of experiencing the crushing disappointments, the memorable highs and the crippling self-doubts. It lasted a couple of seconds in the Velodrome but it was a very nice moment together. That’s for certain.

FAMILY TIME: O’Gara with his daughter Molly

For now, the wagon is off the road. There is one vital game left in the Top 14 regular season and if we lose Sunday in Lyon and fall out of the top six play-offs, it sours the sweetness of the last seven days. We have rested up this week. On Wednesday we had the lads in to do a fitness circuit, then sent them back to sleep to get the energy levels back up for Friday training. We are not going to get any better at rugby this week but what they need is an appetite for battle on Sunday.

Before, the final of the European Cup climaxed the season. Not in France, the home of the never-ending campaign. We need a home tie in the barrage, which is the play-offs between 3rd v 6th and 4th v 5th to make the semi-finals of the Top 14. When it was all done in Marseille, everyone in the media asked how Will Skelton and his ailing calf has survived 80 minutes of running in that heat. But he was after more.

I’m sorry boss, I walked a lot, he whispered in my direction.

Time to pick up the pace again.