Burns insists Ulster have 'plenty left in the tank' as they look to bridge 16-year silverware drought

They could be just 80 minutes from the end of their season depending on how tonight’s URC showdown with Munster goes, but Billy Burns says Ulster still have “plenty left in the tank”.

Since joining Ulster from Gloucester four years ago Burns has been part of a side that has consistently challenged for the big prizes and contested plenty of knockout games.

They don’t need reminding that the long wait for silverware will stretch into a 17th year if Munster beat them for a third time this season, yet after a Spring blip, they have steadied the ship and Burns insists they’re ready for a big finale to the campaign.

“We still have plenty left in the tank.

“We played our better rugby around Christmas and New Year and then had a dip around the time we went to South Africa, but we learned huge lessons in those games and European games as well.

“The Sharks game was not perfect two weeks ago but it felt like we were back in business and we will have to be back to our best.

“Munster will be fully stacked, which doesn’t often happen in inter-pros so it’s a huge challenge for both teams.” After losing four games in five, including a narrow home loss to Munster in April, a scratchy win away to Edinburgh and that gutsy 24-21 over the Sharks seems to have given Ulster renewed hope.

Although Mikey Lowry has been ruled out with a nasty head injury sustained against the Sharks, Ulster’s backline is still brimming with precocious young talents like James Hume and Rob Baloucoune.

“I get to work with these guys every day and I know I’m talking like I’m 33 years old or something, but their appetite to get better every day is amazing,” says out-half Burns.

“They’re humble lads who have played some unbelievable rugby but are still grounded and want to work hard.

“I think there is a fearlessness about a lot of them.

“Maybe they don’t have the baggage of past experiences not going their way or those scars that build up from bad experiences.

“They are fearless, hungry and not scared by any occasion. We rely on those boys massively.

“They keep doing the business and I’m sure they will again this weekend.” Burns, 27, will be up against Joey Carbery, who is comfortably ahead of him in the pecking order at international level as understudy to Johnny Sexton.

It’s not something that is stressing him out with the focus solely on the pursuit of honours with Ulster.

“Every week you’re coming up against top quality players.

“Joey is someone I work with down in the Ireland camp and have learned a lot off, he is a great player.

“But I tend not to look too much into playing for international spots because it’s a pressure I don’t need.

“I put enough pressure on myself to perform well.

“They will be disappointed with their recent defeats against Toulouse and Leinster so we expect the best of them.”