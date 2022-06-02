Huge boost for Munster as Coombes returns for Ulster URC clash 

Munster and Ulster have named their sides for their URC Quarter-Final clash at the Kingspan on Friday night (Kick-Off, 7.35pm)
Peter O'Mahony returns to captain Munster, one of four personnel changes from the team that faced Leinster in the last regular season match.
Damian de Allende, Gavin Coombes, and Stephen Archer are all in the starting lineup for the knockout match, with Coombes making his first appearance since recovering from an ankle ailment in early April.
Jack O’Donoghue was unavailable for selection due to a back strain.
For Ulster, John Cooney has been picked to start at scrum-half alongside Billy Burns at out-half, marking his 100th appearance for the province.
Stuart McCloskey and James Hume will form the midfield pairing, with Stewart Moore picked at fullback, the sole change from the starting XV that defeated Cell C Sharks two weeks ago.
S Moore, R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy, B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, T O’Toole, A O’Connor, I Henderson (C), M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.
J Andrew, E O’Sullivan, G Milasinovich, K Treadwell, M Rea, N Doak, I Madigan, B Moxham.
M Haley, A Conway, C Farrell, D de Allende, K Earls, J Carbery, C Murray; J Wycherley, N Scannell, S Archer, J Kleyn, F Wycherley, P O’Mahony (C), A Kendellen, G Coombes.
D Barron, J Loughman, J Ryan, J Jenkins, T Ahern, C Casey, B Healy, C Cloete.