Huge boost for Munster as Coombes returns for Ulster URC clash 

The no.8 had been sidelined with an ankle injury.
Huge boost for Munster as Coombes returns for Ulster URC clash 

Gavin Coombes during a Munster rugby squad training session at the University of Limerick in Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 12:11
Shane Donovan

Munster and Ulster have named their sides for their URC Quarter-Final clash at the Kingspan on Friday night (Kick-Off, 7.35pm)

Peter O'Mahony returns to captain Munster, one of four personnel changes from the team that faced Leinster in the last regular season match.

Damian de Allende, Gavin Coombes, and Stephen Archer are all in the starting lineup for the knockout match, with Coombes making his first appearance since recovering from an ankle ailment in early April.

Jack O’Donoghue was unavailable for selection due to a back strain.

For Ulster, John Cooney has been picked to start at scrum-half alongside Billy Burns at out-half, marking his 100th appearance for the province.  

Stuart McCloskey and James Hume will form the midfield pairing, with Stewart Moore picked at fullback, the sole change from the starting XV that defeated Cell C Sharks two weeks ago.

Ulster: S Moore, R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy, B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, T O’Toole, A O’Connor, I Henderson (C), M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: J Andrew, E O’Sullivan, G Milasinovich, K Treadwell, M Rea, N Doak, I Madigan, B Moxham.

Munster: M Haley, A Conway, C Farrell, D de Allende, K Earls, J Carbery, C Murray; J Wycherley, N Scannell, S Archer, J Kleyn, F Wycherley, P O’Mahony (C), A Kendellen, G Coombes.

Replacements: D Barron, J Loughman, J Ryan, J Jenkins, T Ahern, C Casey, B Healy, C Cloete.

More in this section

Leinster Rugby Squad Training Home is where the heart is for both Leamy and O'Brien
Ulster v Cell C Sharks - United Rugby Championship McCloskey focused on controlling the controllables ahead of Munster clash 
Ronan O'Gara and Donnacha Ryan celebrate with the Heineken Champions Cup 28/5/2022 Conor Murray: Playing days paving the way for ROG and Ryan coaching success
<p>Siya Kolisi of Cell C Sharks arrives before the United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and Cell C Sharks at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

South African teams will compete in European rugby competitions from next season

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up