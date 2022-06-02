Conor Murray: Playing days paving the way for ROG and Ryan coaching success

Conor Murray has praised the incredible job done by former Munster team-mates Ronan O’Gara and Donnacha Ryan in steering La Rochelle to Heineken Champions Cup glory.

Head coach O’Gara is the toast of European rugby after leading his side to a 24-21 victory over hot favourites Leinster in last Saturday’s final at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, becoming just the third man after Leo Cullen and Ugo Mola to win the Champions Cup as both a player and a coach.

It was also a feather in the cap of Ryan, in his first season as a coach having taken charge of the La Rochelle forwards last summer after retiring as a player with Racing 92.

Murray stressed his delight at their success was regardless of Leinster’s presence in the showpiece and said the final win by O’Gara’s side was “unbelievably impressive”.

“Even before this Rog has done an incredible job on his coaching pathway whether in France, New Zealand and back again.

"He seems to have created an unbelievable culture down there, it was class seeing them - whether Leinster won or lost wasn't important to us, we went out in the quarter-final - but in terms of the Munster contingent in La Rochelle it was unbelievably impressive, to see the culture he's created down there.

"To see him lift a European trophy again was pretty special.

"Yeah, I'm happy for the way his coaching career has gone, he's taken it unbelievably seriously and has done it the hard way, he's learnt his trade, done his time and with Donners coming in... I'm sure it was an unbelievable challenge coming up against Leinster in a final like that, in a spectacle in Marseille and to come through you're delighted for the two lads, they deserve it."

Murray said both O’Gara and Ryan’s behaviours as players were being echoed in their coaching approach.

“Obviously Rog demanded high standards when you were playing with him; but you've seen it in French rugby of late; they're way more structured and still have that flair.

"The structure of their game is a lot tighter and that allows them to really be involved at the latter end of competitions, semi-finals and finals.

"I know Donners is like that as well as a player and a coach, he was unbelievably diligent and his homework; he'd be in the training centre until 5 or 6 at night, reviewing opposition lineouts and things like that.

"It's no surprise to see the effect the two lads have had on a very talented La Rochelle side.

"He's turned them into winners, in terms of big games - semi-finals and finals - it does turn a little bit into Test rugby. The structure of the game does become an awful lot tighter, the errors are capitalised on an awful lot more. The risks are an awful lot higher.

"They've done an incredible job."