McFarland wary of Munster visit amid key players' injury woes

Marty Moore has been ruled out for the rest of the season after several concussion injuries while Mikey Lowry’s involvement in Friday’s clash with Munster is in the hands of Ulster’s medical team.

Ulster have been sweating on Lowry’s availability for this United Rugby Championship home quarter-final since he was forced off in the last outing against the Sharks.

Lowry scored the opening try in that 24-21 win but his evening was ended after half an hour when he needed medical treatment following a crunching tackle on Sharks’ fullback Aphelel Fassi.

Heavy swelling quickly developed below his eye socket and whether the 23-year-old lines out in this crucial fixture has not yet been made, according to Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

“Mikey is in the hands of the medical team so we will how he goes,” said McFarland.

“As for Marty, he won’t play again this season.

“He’s had a couple of concussions, or more than that, this season and the medical team decided it would be best for him if he rested for the rest of the season, which is the right decision.” Ulster have lost twice to Munster in 2022, most recently at home by 24-17 in April.

It came after a fairly brutal four weeks for Ulster, who had back-to-back games in South Africa followed by the two-legged Champions Cup arm wrestle against Toulouse.

“The analysis of the Munster home game was interesting,” said McFarland.

“We were coming off the back of an extremely tough four weeks and lost the double header against Toulouse by one point over two games, so that was a tough period.

“To be fair to Munster they came up here with a lot of intent, played a good game of rugby and converted their chances.

“There were a few areas around the aerial game where we didn’t perform as well as we normally do, but we also did some good stuff in that game and on another day we’d have come through and pushed them a bit closer.

“But we will have a plan in place this weekend.” It’s all on the line for two provinces who have trailed in the shadow of Leinster and have similar aspirations and goals.

This is straight knockout rugby now and that is focusing minds.

“There’s obviously a very different mental dynamic to it,” McFarland says.

“You lose and you’re out, you win and you’re through - which wasn’t the same for the Munster. Edinburgh or Sharks games, even though they were all important.

“Of course the consequences work both ways. You have the excitement where the reward is a place in the semi-final.

“It’s knockout rugby against a really good team and they are going to have their superstars back who have beaten us twice this season.

“They will come here expecting to win and carrying the hot favourites tag I am sure.” McFarland has a lot of respect for Munster, who he believes are more threatening and varied in their attack than in previous years.

He admits they are the team who have caused Ulster most problems this season.

“They still have the doggedness up front and ability to go toe-to-toe with anybody up, but they are a much more rounded team than they have been in the past,” he added.

“Some of their attack is extremely threatening.

“And Joey (Carbery) steering the ship from out-half so they are a very dangerous multi-faceted team and a team we can say legitimately we have struggled most against this season - and we have played some good teams.

“Their defence has consistently been able to put pressure on to the point that the opposition break and make mistakes and they capitalise on that.

“So if you asked me, what is their super strength? That is it.

“However they have got more weapons this year than they had last year, their attack is able to move ball off set piece and threaten in numerous channels.

“Some of their players in the back row and centre can dominate gainline as much as anybody, and that makes them very dangerous.”