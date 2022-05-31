Watch: Scenes on the Port in La Rochelle prove ROG's words right 

Ronan O'Gara wasn't lying about the scenes that would be present at the Port of La Rochelle after their Champions Cup triumph against a fancied Leinster side.

O'Gara's side won the game with a try right at the death - which was actually the only time La Rochelle led during the final - to break Leinster hearts.

Post-match, ROG told Craig Doyle of BT Sport about how big the victory is for the people of La Rochelle.

"Should be carnage on the Port for the next four days," said the Cork native.

"It's massive I think, like eight years ago they were in Pro D2. The mentality was you know to be competing is great but the European Cup for us three here know how special it is. Last season they got into it and they liked it because the Top 14 is such a marathon but we got a sprint going this season."

And let's just say carnage is an understatement for the scenes that awaited him and the players on their return home.

On Sunday night, La Rochelle's head coach took to his social media to express his appreciation for the outpouring of support.

What a weekend. This place is bouncing. What a connection between supporters and team🥇 pic.twitter.com/r1yGcYd0sQ — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) May 29, 2022

No doubt about it, the Cork man has not only galvanised his own playing squad, but given the people of La Rochelle a sporting connection they have never had before.