Ireland and Munster back Keith Earls has signed a contract extension up until the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France
Keith Earls signs contract extension until end of 2023 World Cup

Munster Rugby Squad Training, 10 Acres, UL, Limerick 30/5/2022. Keith Earls has signed a contract extension. ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 17:01
Simon Lewis

Keith Earls has signed a contract extension to remain a Munster and Ireland player until the end of the 2023 World Cup in France.

The 34-year-old wing’s commitment to the deal means he has the chance to add to his 96 Ireland caps and reach a century of Test caps over the next 16 months as well as play the eight games necessary to make him a 200-appearance man for Munster.

Earls’s current total of 34 international tries makes the Limerick native Ireland’s second most prolific tryscorer of all time behind Brian O’Driscoll (46).

"Really happy to extend my contract with Irish Rugby and Munster until the end of the Rugby World Cup in France,” Earls said on Tuesday. “This Ireland squad haven’t shied away from stating their ambition for the World Cup and I want to continue to be a part of that journey. Munster’s squad is developing quality depth with lots of talent coming through the Academy and province’s clubs and schools and the new coaching group will be looking to drive the province on again to the next level."

The news is a further boost to the incoming Munster coaching ticket, which will be headed by current forwards coach Graham Rowntree and new attack coach Mike Prendergast, who will replace Johann van Graan and Stephen Larkham respectively when they depart at the end of this season. Earls’s leadership and experience was at the centre of David Nucifora’s thoughts when the IRFU Performance Director commented on the latest contract extension.

"Keith is an integral part of the leadership group in the national set up and his experience and game understanding continues to produce quality performances,” Nucifora said, “and he is also playing a strong role in guiding less experienced players and developing their understanding of what it takes to compete at the international level."

Earls made his Munster debut in 2007 and won his first cap for Ireland against Canada in November 2008, going on to play at three World Cups, where his eight tries across 2011, 2015 and 2019 makes him Ireland’s leading all-time try scorer in the tournament.

He was also selected for the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa in 2009 while he is currently vying with Simon Zebo at the top of Munster’s all-time try-scoring list, trailing the Corkman on 62 to his rival’s 69.

