Ireland's first test against New Zealand is a sellout

James Lowe of Ireland scores his side's first try despite the tackle of Jordie Barrett of New Zealand during the 2021 Autumn Nations Series match between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 22:36
TJ Galvin

Ireland's first summer test against New Zealand in Eden Park on Saturday July 2 is a sellout. 

The All-Blacks confirmed the news on their official website this evening.

With a capacity of 48,300 all tickets have been sold out over a month before kick-off.

According to New Zealand Rugby (NRU), tickets for the second and third tests, on July 9 in Dunedin and July 16 in Wellington respectively, are also selling fast.

Earlier this month, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) finalised the tour schedule with three tests against the All-Blacks and two midweek games against the Maori All-Blacks.

The first game against the Maori All Blacks kicks off the summer tour at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton on Wednesday June 29. 

Andy Farrell’s Ireland side will then face Ian Foster’s All Blacks in the first and second tests before they oppose the Maori All Blacks for a second time at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday July 12.

Ireland beat the All-Blacks in their most recent game last November at the Aviva Stadium, with a 29-20 victory.

Ireland have never beaten New Zealand on their home turf.

<p>Munster Rugby Squad Training, 10 Acres, UL, Limerick 30/5/2022. Conor Murray. ©INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

