Ireland's first test against New Zealand is a sellout

Ireland's first summer test against New Zealand in Eden Park on Saturday July 2 is a sellout.

The All-Blacks confirmed the news on their official website this evening.

With a capacity of 48,300 all tickets have been sold out over a month before kick-off.

According to New Zealand Rugby (NRU), tickets for the second and third tests, on July 9 in Dunedin and July 16 in Wellington respectively, are also selling fast.

Tickets for the Dunedin and Wellington Tests are still available

Earlier this month, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) finalised the tour schedule with three tests against the All-Blacks and two midweek games against the Maori All-Blacks.

The first game against the Maori All Blacks kicks off the summer tour at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton on Wednesday June 29.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland side will then face Ian Foster’s All Blacks in the first and second tests before they oppose the Maori All Blacks for a second time at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday July 12.

Ireland beat the All-Blacks in their most recent game last November at the Aviva Stadium, with a 29-20 victory.

Ireland have never beaten New Zealand on their home turf.