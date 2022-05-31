Stephen Larkham: It’s all on the line this weekend

Win or go home. There can be few occasions to better understand the precarious nature of knockout rugby than if you are a member of a soon-to-be-disbanded coaching ticket, as Stephen Larkham is this week ahead of Munster’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final at Ulster.

There is so much to anticipate as Munster enter the URC play-offs with a testing trip to Kingspan Stadium this Friday evening. Just three games, and victories, stand between them and a first piece of silverware since the 2011 Magners League title and with the format scheduling the quarters, semi-finals and final in successive weeks the first steps of the tightrope walk to glory have already been taken.

Munster took their opening, tentative paces into the void yesterday with the baggage of a deeply disappointing defeat to an understrength Leinster side fresh in the mind from the last day of the regular season but with senior coach Larkham backing comments from Chris Farrell last week that the air has been cleared following some honest conversations in the wake of that 35-25 reverse at Aviva Stadium 10 days ago.

There is also the hope that quality reinforcements could be on the way in the form of Ireland duo Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Conway, whose readiness for Friday night will be assessed following tomorrow’s final major training session before the squad departs for Belfast. Alex Kendellen is progressing through his return to play protocols following a head knock in that game while fellow back-rowers Gavin Coombes and captain Peter O’Mahony, and backs Damian de Allende and Simon Zebo are also expected to be available having recovered from their various knocks.

Yet there is also the nagging potential for this to be Munster’s final game of the season and there of the coaching tenures of top man Johann van Graan, Larkham and defence coach JP Ferreira. Ulster have issues of their own having not lifted a trophy since their 2005-6 Celtic League title and are smarting from their interprovincial rivals’ 24-17 victory over them at the Kingspan on April 22, which completed a league double for the southern province over their northern cousins.

So Larkham acknowledged that while his players have to be prepared for the mental and physical rigours of back-to-back-to-back knockout games in their bid for the title, the only challenge that really matters right now is clearing the very first obstacle in their path. Lose, and the Australian will be packing his bags and heading home to Canberra to his new job as head coach of the Brumbies.

“We spoke about that a little bit this morning in terms of there is nothing if we don’t win this weekend,” Larkham said yesterday, “so yeah, full concentration and focus is on making sure we get a good performance this weekend.

“We’ve spoken about the possibilities of what’s going to happen after this weekend but we don’t know so there’s no point harping on that. Guys will be ready to, you know, we’ll have a day in between where guys can pack if we have to go to South Africa (to play a semi-final in Cape Town against the Stormers) or if we have to go to Edinburgh, that will be later in the week so it’s not such a big issue.

“But finals footy is always the same. You concentrate on the next game and we’ve been doing this now for the last four or five games, getting in there and concentrate on making sure we get performance this weekend and then everything after that looks after itself.”

The former Wallaby World Cup winner said he was confident the Munster playing collective was ready for the challenge.

“We’ve got good continuity. In terms of selection, most of the guys are available. We had a couple of guys out for the Leinster game but leading into that Toulouse game we had really good consistency with our selection.

“Now we’re back and most guys are available for selection again this weekend so we’ve got a really good, consistent group going into this game. And like I said, bar the Leinster game we had a really good run in terms of the way that we wanted to play and playing the way that we wanted to play so it’s kind of getting back into that mould and making sure we build on the back end of last week when I thought we trained exceptionally well.

“We had a really good session today and we’ve got another one on Wednesday.

"It's the same story every week, week in, week out for the whole year really, you've got the try and get your preparation right and put your performance on the field, and we feel that we have a really good programme here at the moment, the schedule works exceptionally well for us in terms of our preparation so we're following that again, just trusting that is going to give us our best preparation for the game.”