Stephen Ferris: Ronan O'Gara could end up coaching France

His former team-mates may disagree on Ronan O’Gara’s next career move but Stephen Ferris and Rob Kearney agree that the mastermind behind La Rochelle’s Champions Cup success will have his choice of offers in Test rugby over the next few years.

O’Gara’s stock as one of the brightest minds in rugby has rocketed following the way his La Rochelle side nullified red-hot title favourites Leinster in Marseille last Saturday in a 24-21 victory.

One English broadsheet newspaper reacted by advancing the former Munster and Ireland fly-half’s candidacy to succeed Eddie Jones as their national team boss.

Yesterday, during a call to promote Premier Sports’ coverage of all four URC quarter-finals this weekend, Kearney and Ferris, who won a Six Nations Grand Slam beside O’Gara in 2009, were both asked about their former team-mate’s potential to succeed Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, when the incumbent's current contract expires at the end of the World Cup next year.

"He's done amazing things, you look at the places he's been to; Paris, Crusaders, La Rochelle; he's learning an enormous amount," Kearney replied.

"He's still early on in his days as a head coach, you'd expect Andy Farrell to be there for a few more years and after that will be the time to move to an international role.

"I don't think you'd bring him back to a provincial role with the hope of then moving him up, just leave him be to learn in a different country, how environments and cultures operate because he's going to know the Irish culture inside out.

"That would be my preference on it."

Ferris added: "I probably agree with Rob, one thing with ROG - I was chatting to a friend of mine on the phone yesterday and we ended up wondering could ROG end up coaching France in a few years’ time? Him and (France defence coach) Shaun Edwards, how good a combination would that be?

"He's plying his trade there, his French is half-decent, he's a good relationship with a lot of the key players going forward. I know it was all talk about potentially taking the England job a few months ago and he was open to it of course, working with some of the best players in the world...

"The way Rog has gone about his coaching career to date, it wouldn't surprise me if he went to France, England, Munster or Ireland. He's willing to give anything a go."

Leinster came out second best in a European final for the second time in four seasons having been outgunned in 2019 by Saracens, a game Kearney started at full-back for his home province. The 24-21 defeat to La Rochelle may have come via a last-minute try from Arthur Retiere but it threw up similar questions about the ability of Leo Cullen’s side to compete against bigger powerhouse teams playing at a high physical intensity.

Kearney, however, said it was not the time to make kneejerk reactions in plotting a way forward for Leinster to finally add a fifth star to their jerseys.

"Sometimes after losses like this at the weekend, it's sort of easy to hit the panic button and say, 'right, we have to rip up everything we're doing'.

"I don't think that's necessarily the case. I think Leinster are still one of the very best sides in Europe, they've been playing probably the best brand of rugby in the competition throughout the season and just on the day it didn't click for them.

"The passing accuracy was a little bit off and they weren't able to inflict the type of game plan that they wanted to play on the opposition, and we can only see that when they come up against the bigger, stronger, more physical sides.

"The big talking point is the lack of tries scored in the final and that's something very unusual for this team.

"We expect them to score 40-odd points a game, and you can argue that the La Rochelle tactics weren't cynical but any time Leinster got into their 22, or around the try line, they infringed and gave penalties away. But that's a tactic that a team will use, especially against Leinster.

"I don't think they have to go back to the drawing board next season and say we have to completely change how we play the game, I just don't think they performed as well as they could have on the day."