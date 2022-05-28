Last-ditch Leinster heartbreak as La Rochelle realise European dream

A try by replacement scrum-half Arthur Retiere in the last play of the match has won the European Champions Cup for Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle.
La Rochelle's Arthur Retiere is tackled by Leinster's Josh van der Flier and Robbie Henshaw

Sat, 28 May, 2022 - 18:51
Brendan O'Brien, Marseilles

European Champions Cup: La Rochelle 24 Leinster 21

Report to follow

