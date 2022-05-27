Yellow peril costs Toulon dear as Lyon claim maiden European prize

A yellow card broke the deadlock as Lyon beat Toulon 30-12 to lift the European Challenge Cup and allow Pierre Mignoni to sign off as head coach with deserved silverware before he takes over at their opponents in Marseille.

Toulon were reduced to 14 in the 46th minute when fullback Aymeric Luc was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on to stop a scoring pass going to hand. A penalty try was inevitable. Three minutes later Lyon centre Pierre-Louis Barassi chased down Leo Berdeu’s kick ahead following a break from Josua Tuisova.