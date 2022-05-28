This looks like the best side Leinster have ever had. Time for them to prove it

Finals rarely match the hype but today’s Heineken Champions Cup decider would have to be an epic for the ages to capture the sense of anticipation, the setting and the subplots as Leinster and La Rochelle prepare to go at it in the south of France.

Marseille has not been an easy reach for either set of supporters with the distance involved exacerbated by the cost escalated, in part, by the influx of football fans into airports all over the country for the Champions League final later tonight in Paris.

That this is a problem is, in a strange way, a good thing.

When today’s sides met at the semi-final stage last year there were no fans inside the Stade Marcel Deflandre. There are in and around 60,000 tickets sold for this one and, if the actual attendance won’t reach that, then we still have the base for quite the occasion.

The Stade Velodrome is a gem of an arena, all sweeping curves and gleaming white, and it will steam a little amid temperatures of roughly 30 degrees come kick-off, so it’s no bad thing that both sides come here refreshed.

Plenty has been said about Leinster’s ability to rest their ‘A’ team for three recent URC games but Ronan O’Gara did likewise with the majority of his favourites last weekend as they claimed a vital Top 14 win against Stade Francais.

If Leinster are in finer fettle then that’s because Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe have been named in their unchanged starting XV after picking up injuries in the semi-final defeat of Toulouse in Dublin two weeks ago.

That was announced after Lowe had sat out at least the initial stages of the captain’s run.

La Rochelle have been able to recall second row Will Skelton to their side after his cameo against Stade last time. Not a bad Lazarus impression for a man whose season was said to be over with calf trouble not so long ago.

That news is counterbalanced by the absence of Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Victor Vito, two players of enormous worth to Stade Rochelais as they look to get their hands on some silverware after losing the finals of both competitions last term.

Leinster are looking to end their own version of a ‘drought’. It’s four years since they claimed that fourth star in Bilbao and there is a hunger about them that leaves them every bit as desperate for the win today as La Rochelle.

In fine form: La Rochelle's Remi Picquette and Joel Sclavi get tuned up in Marseille.

Driving them on will be Johnny Sexton, less than two months off his 37th birthday and fast approaching the final lap of a career that he intends to cap with one last shot at a World Cup, back here in France in 2023.

“You think when you get a bit older that you get a bit more relaxed but it’s been the opposite,” said Sexton. “When you know it’s your second-last chance to win this that puts a bit more pressure on but these things you learn how to deal with them.

“As a build-up to a big game it is the same excitement and nervousness. It’s tough at times. You torture yourself sometimes in the build-up but hopefully it will all be worth it once the game starts. Once it starts it feels like any other game.”

Sexton is one half of the most interesting subplot this weekend. The other is Ronan O’Gara who, along with his assistant coach Donnacha Ryan, will be carrying the best wishes of everyone in Munster as they go up against the old enemy.

O’Gara’s coaching star has long been in the ascendency, but it would go stratospheric should his side come out on top today and he has already worked some magic in captivating his team and his club in general with thoughts of this European dream.

His captain Gregory Alldritt spoke yesterday about how it was the Irishman who sold them on this twin-tracked obsession for domestic league and continental cup glory but they start here with most expecting them to fall to Leinster’s swagger.

“I love to be in this situation,” Alldritt said.

Players and coaches on both sides have been adamant that they are better units than this time last year. Leinster certainly are given Sexton was among a number of key men missing when they lost that semi-final, but this is their biggest test this season.

Their form in the horribly-formatted pool stages is irrelevant given the Covid interruptions and the spineless showings of Montpellier and Bath. Winning in Leicester was impressive, though the opposition was ordinary, while Toulouse were simply shattered.

La Rochelle? Different gravy. They are refreshed, ambitious, hungry and big. Today will tell us definitively if Leinster really have found a way to beat the biggest and baddest sides after their traumatic losses in recent years to Saracens and today's opponent.

Now is the time to do it, not least because of the imminent arrival into the competition of the South African franchises whose modus operandi and physiological makeup is so similar, and the evidence to date suggests that they will get over the line.

This may be the best side Leinster have ever had. That’s saying something given they once won this thing three years out of four, but it is clearly a brilliantly-balanced outfit in terms of its attributes, its personnel and the manner of game they play.

Conceding nine scrum penalties in their last two European games is a worry but the ruck contest – and how it is refereed by Wayne Barnes - could well be the making and breaking of this one. Deliver fast ball, as they have been doing, and they won’t be stopped.

Stuart Lancaster has produced a superbly-coached collective. Players like Josh van der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park have elevated their games to world-class levels, Sexton is purring and their bench is much deeper than it has been in recent years.

“You've got two teams who are hugely motivated to win this tournament now,” said Cullen. “We are hoping for a great occasion. You get to this point now, you're just dying for kick-off really and let the players go at it.”

Amen to that.