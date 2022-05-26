French have to hand it to O'Gara and his 'magic glove' plan

The diligent efforts of La Rochelle boss Ronan O’Gara to get his most experienced scrum-half back in time for Saturday’s Champions Cup final against Leinster have made quite the impression in France.

Tawera Kerr-Barlow suffered two fractured bones in his left hand in the semi-final win over Racing 92 in Lens a fortnight ago and seemed set to miss the European showpiece - only returning in time for the Top 14 final, if La Rochelle made it that far.