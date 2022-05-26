French have to hand it to O'Gara and his 'magic glove' plan

The diligent efforts of La Rochelle boss Ronan O’Gara to get his most experienced scrum-half back in time for Saturday’s Champions Cup final against Leinster have made quite the impression in France.
Tawera Kerr-Barlow suffered two fractured bones in his left hand in the semi-final win over Racing 92 in Lens a fortnight ago and seemed set to miss the European showpiece - only returning in time for the Top 14 final, if La Rochelle made it that far.
But O’Gara wasn’t ready to give in quite so easily and turned to a Munster supplier of hurling equipment to see if a specially made glove would allow the 2015 World Cup-winner to play in Marseille.
The Irish Examiner’s story made headlines in France, with Le Figaro saying Kerr-Barlow “could play in the final thanks to a magic glove”.
Sud Ouest, the regional paper that has La Rochelle in its circulation area, also picked up on the story. In an article headlinedadded that World Rugby’s laws allow players to wear fingerless gloves.
Under the headlineRugbyrama pointed out Tommy Bowe had worn a similar glove in 2013, while Andrew Trimble, Fergus McFadden and Hugo Keenan had played while wearing gloves more usually used by hurling or hockey players — a fact repeated by Actu Rugby, which described the Examiner’s article as a “bombshell”.
“Technology sometimes works miracles,” Actu Rugby’s Simon Galinier wrote, saying that Kerr-Barlow’s early return, if the glove works, could change the dynamic of Saturday’s match “against the ogre of Leinster”