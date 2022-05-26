French have to hand it to O'Gara and his 'magic glove' plan

Calling in hurling outfitters in a bid to get Tawera Kerr-Barlow on the pitch to face Leinster catches the Gallic attention 
French have to hand it to O'Gara and his 'magic glove' plan

Technology working miracles?: Ronan O'Gara, head coach of La Rochelle, celebrates with Wiaan Liebenberg (L) and Tawera Kerr-Barlow after their victory during the Heineken Champions Cup Semi-Final. Photo: (David Rodgers / Getty)

Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 20:41
James Harrington

The diligent efforts of La Rochelle boss Ronan O’Gara to get his most experienced scrum-half back in time for Saturday’s Champions Cup final against Leinster have made quite the impression in France.

Tawera Kerr-Barlow suffered two fractured bones in his left hand in the semi-final win over Racing 92 in Lens a fortnight ago and seemed set to miss the European showpiece - only returning in time for the Top 14 final, if La Rochelle made it that far.

But O’Gara wasn’t ready to give in quite so easily and turned to a Munster supplier of hurling equipment to see if a specially made glove would allow the 2015 World Cup-winner to play in Marseille.

The Irish Examiner’s story made headlines in France, with Le Figaro saying Kerr-Barlow “could play in the final thanks to a magic glove”.

Sud Ouest, the regional paper that has La Rochelle in its circulation area, also picked up on the story. In an article headlined 'What if Tawera Kerr-Barlow finally plays the final?' added that World Rugby’s laws allow players to wear fingerless gloves.

Under the headline 'How an Irish-made glove could help Kerr-Barlow face Leinster' Rugbyrama pointed out Tommy Bowe had worn a similar glove in 2013, while Andrew Trimble, Fergus McFadden and Hugo Keenan had played while wearing gloves more usually used by hurling or hockey players — a fact repeated by Actu Rugby, which described the Examiner’s article as a “bombshell”.

“Technology sometimes works miracles,” Actu Rugby’s Simon Galinier wrote, saying that Kerr-Barlow’s early return, if the glove works, could change the dynamic of Saturday’s match “against the ogre of Leinster”

More in this section

Italy v England - Guinness Six Nations - Stadio Olimpico England’s Maro Itoje reveals he will no longer sing ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’
Ireland v New Zealand - Guinness Series International Rugby refs chief moots idea of NFL-style in-stadium explanations of  decisions
Ireland Captain's Run Henderson not surprised at Donnacha Ryan's early coaching success 
<p>RC Toulon Captain's Run, The Orange Velodrome, Marseille: Cheslin Kolbe. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland</p>

Cheslin Kolbe returns as Toulon & Lyon name sides for Challenge Cup Final

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up