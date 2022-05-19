Ulster name side for crucial visit of Cell C Sharks to Kingspan 

Ulster have named their side for their crucial end-of-season clash with the Cell C Sharks on Friday night (7.35pm kick-off).
Both Ulster and the Sharks are guaranteed a top-eight finish and a spot in the URC play-offs at the conclusion of the season, but Friday's match will determine who gets the all-important home advantage in the Quarter-Finals.
Ulster are currently in fifth place with 55 points, while the Sharks are in third place with 56 points.
Iain Henderson will lead the Ulster men from the second row and will partner Alan O’Connor who returns to the starting line-up.
Marcus Rea is selected at blindside flanker with Nick Timoney given the nod at openside with Springbok Duane Vermeulen completes the back-row at Number Eight.
John Cooney comes into the starting 15 to partner Billy Burns at half-back, while Mike Lowry, Ethan McIlroy and Rob Balocoune form a dangerous back-three.
John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Kieran Treadwell and Matty Rea are named among the forward replacements. Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore and Rob Lyttle will provide the back line reinforcements.
M Lowry, R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy, B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, T O’Toole, A O’Connor, I Henderson, M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.
J Andrew, E O’Sullivan, G Milasinovich, K Treadwell, M Rea, N Doak, S Moore, R Lyttle.
A Fassi, W Kok, L Am, M Louw, M Mapimpi, C Bosch, J Hendrikse, O Nche, B Mbonambi, Tdu Toit, R van Heerden, R Hugo, S Kolisi, H Venter, P Buthelezi
K van Vuuren, N Mchunu, K Mchunu, HAndrews, J Labuschagne, S Notshe, GWilliams, B Chamberlain