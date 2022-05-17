Three Leinster players on European Player of the Year shortlist

Leinster have three players on the shortlist for the 2022 EPCR European Player of the Year award.
Ireland back row pair of Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier have made the shortlist for the first time, as has winger James Lowe who only needs one more try to equal Chris Ashton’s tournament record total of 11 in a Heineken Champions Cup season.
The three Leinster representatives are joined by La Rochelle’s captain, Grégory Alldritt, who has been nominated among the final five players for the second year in a row.
Alldritt will lead his side into this year’s Heineken Champions Cup final against Leinster.
The fifth nominee is last year’s winner, Antoine Dupont of Toulouse.
The initial 15 nominees were trimmed to five based on the combined verdict of a panel of judges along with almost 20,000 participants in the public vote.
Voting for the winner has now reopened on epcrugby.com/epoty and the winner and recipient of the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy will be announced following the Heineken Champions Cup final on Saturday 28 May.
Previous winners of the award include Rob Kearney, Seán O’Brien, and Ronan O’Gara who won the award in 2010 as the best player of the first 15 years of European Club rugby.
Grégory Alldritt (Stade Rochelais)
Caelan Doris (Leinster Rugby)
Antoine Dupont (Stade Toulousain)
James Lowe (Leinster Rugby)
Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby)