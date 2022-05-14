Peter Jackson's Leinster v Toulouse ratings: Sexton the master puppeteer as Molony shines

Leinster

15 Hugo Keenan – 7

Relatively quiet defensively compared to outstanding recent displays, largely due to Leinster’s domination. Made one uncharacteristic fumble but, true to form, he sent the 40,000 home happier still with a typically stylish last-minute try.

14 Jimmy O’Brien – 7

Might have put the skids under Toulouse during a frantic start but chose to step inside into Mattias Lebel’s tackle instead of going for the corner. A handful for the full 80 minutes.

13 Garry Ringrose – 8

Showed why there isn’t an outside centre to touch him, on this side of the Equator at least. Big breaks, little breaks, grubbers and a centre of gravity so low that at one stage he seemed to be subterranean.

12 Robbie Henshaw – 7.5

Leicester couldn’t handle his controlled fury and neither could Toulouse. His first charge caused so much damage that it guaranteed a priceless seven points to soothe nerves frayed by Dupont’s early strike.

11 James Lowe – 9

Siege-gun left boot, riotous running, defensive power and a few acrobatics thrown in for good measure. Two more tries make it 18 in 19 for the season. One more in the final will equal Chris Ashton’s 11 for the most in a single campaign.

10 Jonathan Sexton – 9.5

The master puppeteer at his very best, staging an exhibition in how great players make great occasions. Toulouse could barely touch him, let alone live with him. Would have been 10 out of 10 but for one slightly wayward crosskick, aimed for a stampeding Lowe.

9 Jamison Gibson-Park – 7

Learnt to his cost that it doesn’t pay to play fast and loose with his opposite number. Responded to the sight of Antoine Dupont disappearing into the distance with another high-class performance.

1 Andrew Porter – 6

He’s had more comfortable afternoons in the trench warfare of the set-piece. Saw one scrum crumble and looked suitably aghast when referee Karl Dickson pinged him for a penalty at another.

2 Ronan Kelleher – 6.5

An accidental clash of heads forced him into an unsteady exit for the obligatory test which he failed. Will be a crying shame if that prevents him from finishing an impressive season in his first Champions’ Cup final.

3 Tadhg Furlong – 6

Didn’t last long but long enough to deliver probably the most sumptuous pass ever attempted by a tighthead, a perfect 25-yarder. Maybe the gods thought he’d got above himself, hence the hobbling exit.

4 Ross Molony – 9

The only uncapped member of the starting pack but not for much longer. Outstanding in the set-piece and around the field, he delivered the crowning glory in the shape of a majestic pass for the second try. Toulouse had been done like the proverbial kipper.

5 James Ryan – 6.5

Not one of his more dominant matches but still more than good enough. Struck telling blows at critical times, like stealing a Toulouse throw almost from the grasping fingers of the gigantic Rory Arnold.

6 Caelan Doris – 7

Scything early break had the holders retreating in such disarray that their predicament seemed beyond salvation. It would have been had the inside pass fired at Keenan been ever so slightly more user-friendly.

7 Josh van der Flier – 7.5

Wasted little time delivering his 12th try of the season, one which took some finishing after a heavy tackle. It was a way of serving early notice on Toulouse, that they would be going home without the trophy won at Twickenham this time last year.

8 Jack Conan – 7

His only awkward moment came ten minutes into the second half when Romain NTamack fell chasing his own grubber. The TMO looked for any sign of a trip, found none, Conan puffed his cheeks and resumed his match-winning business.

Pick of the substitutes:

Dan Sheehan, for Kelleher, 46 minutes: Immediate impact.

Sniper: Toulouse's Antoine Dupont makes a break to run in the opening try

Toulouse

15 Thomas Ramos – 8

First-class in just about everything he did to avert a lost cause, from defusing Sexton’s bombardment to a touchline conversion. Melvin Jaminet must be some full back to keep him out of the France team.

14 Juan Cruz Mallia – 4.5

Heroic attempt to prevent van der Flier’s try undone by a panic-stricken charge down deep in his 22. Against ruthless opposition, there would be no escape from the try which left the holders 20 points behind and drifting.

13 Pierre Fouyssac – 5.5

Had his moments but they were all too few and far between. Struggled manfully but, like every other member of his threequarter line, suffered by comparison to his opposite number.

12 Pita Ahki – 5.5

No lack of effort, as nobly illustrated by a stunning tackle on Sexton, made all the more so by taking the ball for good measure. Nothing came of it which typified one Dublin visit too many for the ex-champions.

11 Mattias Lebel – 6

Started with a try-saving tackle on O’Brien, then spent most of his time fighting fires all over the field. Must wonder how it feels to be put in an attacking position ball-in-hand.

10 Romain Ntamack – 5.5

Had little option but to spend far too much time watching the other No. 10 run the show. In stark contrast to Sexton, his kicking out of hand never caused Leinster any trouble, least of all when he missed touch with a late penalty.

9 Antoine Dupont – 7

For once, unable to get his team out of a tight corner. Maybe he’d used up all his luck at Munster’s expense seven days earlier but not even a 90-metre try counted for much in the end.

1 Cyril Baille – 7.5

Came back late on for a second stint, bouncing on and off would-be tacklers like a pin ball. Big effort, as per usual, on a day when his team even failed to make Leinster suffer for their scrum dominance post-Furlong.

2 Julien Marchand – 6

Taken aside three minutes into the match for a warning from the referee for three penalty offences in rapid succession. He didn’t have to be Nostradamus to suspect that the game would be up before much longer.

3 Dorian Aldegheri – 6.5

Made his presence felt in the scrum only to find that Leinster were smart enough to avert any crisis by getting the ball in and out toute de suite.

4 Rory Arnold – 6.5

Avoided another Dublin sin-binning only to be subbed within the hour. For all his might, failed to do to Leinster’s line-out what he had done to Ulster’s in the Round of 16.

5 Emmanuel Meafou – 5.5

A series of big tackles merely delayed the inevitable of his team being engulfed by a tidal wave of blue. Paid for his desperation with a yellow card.

6 Rynhardt Elstadt – 6

Made Sexton’s job off the tee all the easier with an outburst which brought the skipper’s third penalty into still closer range. Rebuked by the referee, he kept his nose clean thereafter and was still there at the end.

7 Anthony Jelonch – 6

Never able to match his performance against Munster the previous week. On top of everything else, Leinster’s organisation is such that they have the capacity to confine mighty players to the margins.

8 Francois Cros – 6

Too busy going backwards to man the barricades for too long to raise even the occasional gallop in the opposite direction. After the Grand Slam of mid-March, this would have felt like a grand slamming which it was.

Pick of the substitutes:

Iosefa ‘Joe’ Tekori, for Meafuo, 62 minutes : At 38, a strong finale to a distinguished career.