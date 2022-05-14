'Job is only half done,' Sexton warns rampant Leinster teammates 

Johnny Sexton has pointed to Leinster’s last appearance in a Heineken Champions Cup final in ramming home the point that the province's job is only half-done after their semi-final trouncing of Toulouse in Dublin.

The hosts started well against Saracens in the final at St James’ Park in Newcastle three years ago but ended up losing 20-10 and the memory of that defeat – their only reversal in five finals to date – will clearly be stressed before they play in their sixth in a fortnight’s time.

“Yeah, incredibly proud,” the veteran out-half told BT Sport after an utterly dominant 40-17 defeat of the reigning European champions at the Aviva Stadium. “Any time you get to a final you're extremely happy, but in some ways it's only half-done.

“The last time we were in a final against Saracens we got out-played. It was a special day in Newcastle for the wrong reasons but our crowd turned up and we just didn't on the day. But we've got to learn from that lesson and hopefully go one step further this year.”

Senior coach Stuart Lancaster has spoken lately about how the pain of defeat is driving on this Leinster team as it seeks to reach parity with Toulouse at the head of the roll of honour with a fifth star.

Since edging Racing 92 in Bilbao for their fourth back in 2018, Leinster have fallen foul of Saracens twice and then La Rochelle, in another semi-final, last year. Sexton, however, believes past triumphs are acting as a motivator as well.

"I think it's the experiences, both positive and negative. So, we have the Saracens final to look back on, but we have also been a champion team before and we can look back on that.

“It's largely the same group. There hasn't been a lot of change over the years, so we're going to draw on all our experiences and hopefully go one step further.”

Leinster's Johnny Sexton celebrates after the game with his kids Sophie, Amy and Luca after the game.

Now 36, Sexton was superb in Ballsbridge on Saturday afternoon, guiding his side around the park with his sleight of hand, his boot and his brain. He played 68 minutes before being replaced by the dependable Ross Byrne.

The Leinster and Ireland skipper has signed on for another year with club and country that will take him through to the next World Cup, in France in 2023, but the form he demonstrated here would suggest he could go on even longer.

The love for the game is as strong as ever.

"Yeah, incredibly so. Two environments that I'm lucky to be part of, in Leinster and Ireland. That's why I'm still playing, because I absolutely love coming in every day with these guys and the management in both camps. I'm still loving it and hopefully proving my worth.” They all are.

Leinster were favoured for this one with the bookies judging them to be ten points the superior team before kick-off. That they more than doubled that margin by the finish, against a side of Toulouse’s class, is astonishing regardless of context.

It’s true that the French haven’t reached the peak they managed 12 months ago and that they must have been fatigued after their exertions against Munster seven days earlier, but they were utterly outdone in front of just over 42,000 at the Aviva.

The first quarter had already come and gone before they managed to put together a handful of phases for the first time. Had Antoine Dupont not run the length of the field to score an early breakaway try this could have been a rout long before half-time.

Few sides shut Toulouse down in that manner.

“We train hard. One of the things we pride ourselves on… Stuart works us hard during the week but at the same time we knew that Toulouse played 100 minutes last week and the emotional game that they went through.

“I think Munster softened them up for us a little bit and they came here probably not at their best but we were close to it and we have to go again in the final because Racing and La Rochelle are two top quality sides.

“La Rochelle beat us last year and we've had tough battles with Racing over the years.” Those two meet in the second semi-final in Lens on Sunday.