Form sides La Rochelle & Racing 92 go to battle in maiden European bout

Four points separate the two sides in the French Top 14
Form sides La Rochelle & Racing 92 go to battle in maiden European bout

La Rochelle's Raymond Rhule and Handre Pollard of Montpellier Herault Rugby. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 17:15
Shane Donovan

Racing 92 will play French rivals, La Rochelle, for the first in the Champions Cup when they clash in the semi-final at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday.

Both sides have been in fine form, with Racing 92 winning each of their last six across domestic and European competition, while Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle side have won five of their last six, only losing to Toulouse in the Top 14. 

The only change to the Racing backline is the inclusion of Virimi Vakatawa at thirteen, Gael Fickou moving to inside centre. Vakatawa replaces Henry Chavancy, who drops to the bench for the clash.  Finn Russell continues at fly-half, where he is partnered by Anthony Le Garrec.   

Trevor Nyakane, Teddy Baubigny, and Guram Gogichashvili form a brand new front-row with last week's starters relegated to a place among the replacements.

O'Gara's side are unchanged from their quarter-final victory against Top 14 leaders Montpellier. 

His side boasts an impressive back-line with the likes of Dillyn Leyds, Jonathan Danty and Raymond Rhule likely to feature heavily if La Rochelle are to get past a resolute Racing defence, led by the aforementioned Fickou. 

Speaking ahead of the game, La Rochelle and France no. 8, Gregory Alldritt said his side are ready to avenge last year's final defeat to Toulouse. 

“Last year we missed out and we still have a bitter taste in our mouths. We want to get rid of it, so we are more motivated than ever. There are great players who have left us, like Keke (Kevin Gourdon, forced to quit during the season), Victor (Vito), and Jérémy Sinzelle, who is going to leave. We want to end on a high note for these guys.”

Racing 92: M Spring, T Thomas, V Vakatawa, G Fickou, J Imhoff, F Russell, N Le Garrec; G Gogichashvili, T Baubigny, T Nyakane, B Le Roux, A Bresler, W Lauret, I Diallo, Y Tanga.

Replacements: C Chat, E Ben Arous, C Gomes Sa, B Pesenti, B Palu, M Machenaud, A Gibert, H Chavancy.

La Rochelle: D Leyds, J Favre, J Sinzelle, J Danty, R Rhule, I West, T Kerr-Barlow; D Priso, P Bourgarit, U Atonio, T Lavault, R Picquette, W Liebenberg, V Vito, G Alldritt.

Replacements: F Bosch, R Wardi, J Sclavi, R Sazy, M Haddad, A Retiere, L Botia, P Popelin.

More in this section

Cian Prendergast celebrates after the game 19/2/2022 Cian Prendergast signs long-term Connacht contract
Jamison Gibson Park with Tommy Reffell 7/5/2022 Leinster name unchanged 15 for Toulouse test at the Aviva
Munster v Scarlets - Guinness PRO14 Round 13 Former Munster prop James Cronin pens Leicester Tigers deal
<p>Head coach Leo Cullen. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan</p>

Leo Cullen not relying on tiredness to hamper Toulouse in Dublin

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up