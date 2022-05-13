Leinster name unchanged fifteen for Toulouse test at the Aviva

Ciarán Frawley comes into the 23 in the only change to the matchday squad
Leinster name unchanged fifteen for Toulouse test at the Aviva

Leinster's Jamison Gibson Park with Tommy Reffell of Leicester Tigers. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 11:56
Shane Donovan

Leinster have named an unchanged fifteen for their Champions Cup semi-final clash with Toulouse this weekend. 

Both Johnny Sexton and Jimmy O'Brien have recovered from knocks picked up against Leicester Tigers last weekend to take their places at out-half and right-wing, respectively. 

O'Brien will win his 50th cap for Leinster when the game kicks-off tomorrow.

Jamison Gibson Park partners sexton in the half-backs while Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose form the familiar centre pairing for the clash. 

Ciarán Frawley comes back into the 23, having missed their win at Mattioli Woods Welford Road last week.

Last week's European debutant Joe McCarthy holding onto his spot. Long-serving prop Cian Healy is in line for his 99th appearance in the competition should he be introduced.

They're joined by Dan Sheehan, Michael Ala'alatoa, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne.

LEINSTER: H Keenan, J O'Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe, J Sexton, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong, R Moloney, J Ryan, C Doris, J Van Der Flier, C Doris. 

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Michael Ala'alatoa, Joe McCarthy, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Ciarán Frawley.

More in this section

Leicester Tigers v Bristol - Gallagher Premiership - Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium Chris Ashton and Richard Wigglesworth sign new Leicester deals
Wasps v Munster - Heineken Champions Cup Pool B Confirmed: Andi Kyriacou will be Munster forwards coach next season
No more Thomond concerts: Munster putting rugby to the fore in future  No more Thomond concerts: Munster putting rugby to the fore in future 
<p>James Cronin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

Former Munster prop James Cronin pens Leicester Tigers deal

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up