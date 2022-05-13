Leinster name unchanged fifteen for Toulouse test at the Aviva

Leinster have named an unchanged fifteen for their Champions Cup semi-final clash with Toulouse this weekend.
Both Johnny Sexton and Jimmy O'Brien have recovered from knocks picked up against Leicester Tigers last weekend to take their places at out-half and right-wing, respectively.
O'Brien will win his 50th cap for Leinster when the game kicks-off tomorrow.
Jamison Gibson Park partners sexton in the half-backs while Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose form the familiar centre pairing for the clash.
Ciarán Frawley comes back into the 23, having missed their win at Mattioli Woods Welford Road last week.
Last week's European debutant Joe McCarthy holding onto his spot. Long-serving prop Cian Healy is in line for his 99th appearance in the competition should he be introduced.
They're joined by Dan Sheehan, Michael Ala'alatoa, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne.
H Keenan, J O'Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe, J Sexton, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong, R Moloney, J Ryan, C Doris, J Van Der Flier, C Doris.
Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Michael Ala'alatoa, Joe McCarthy, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Ciarán Frawley.