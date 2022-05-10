Two-legged Round of 16 scrapped after one season in Champions Cup

The two-legged round of 16 in the European Champions Cup looks to have been scrapped after just one season as the EPCR confirmed the provisional dates for the 2022/23 competition.
The final will take place on Saturday May 20, 2023 with the pool stage set to begin on the weekend of December 9 to 11.
It is likely that the format will follow the same as this year in which 24 clubs took part in the tournament, split into two pools of 12, although each team only played two of the other sides in their pool on a home and away basis.
The top eight teams on each side of the draw advanced to the last 16. The exact format has not been confirmed.
The Pool stages will be played across four rounds, two before Christmas and two in January.
The Round of 16 will commence after the end of the Six Nations championship with the quarter-finals and semi-finals fixed for April.
Round 1 – 9/10/11 December 2022
Round 2 – 16/17/18 December 2022
Round 3 – 13/14/15 January 2023
Round 4 – 20/21/22 January 2023
Round of 16 – 31 March/ 1/2 April 2023
Quarter-finals – 7/8/9 April 2023
Semi-finals – 28/29/30 April 2023
Heineken Champions Cup final – Saturday 20 May 2023