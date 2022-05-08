Dan Sheehan: 'We want to be able to keep pushing teams and put the foot on their throat'

Dan Sheehan was sharp as a tack when asked if Leinster had all but revealed the blueprint to see off Toulouse with the manner of their lightning start against Leicester Tigers in Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

Leo Cullen’s side sprinted into a 17-0 lead after the first quarter and, while they would only add half-a-dozen more points to the scoreboard over the course of the next hour, it was an opening gambit that broke the back of the game as a contest.

“Half the blueprint,” said the hooker. “Second-half we'll need a new blueprint, I think, but we'll find a way.” Tigers poured it on after the interval, claiming a try six minutes after the restart through Chris Ashton to inject belief and an element of madhouse to an already raucous Welford Road but Leinster’s smarts and defensive strength saw them home.

“Definitely a bit nervous in the second-half,” said Sheehan who came off the bench for Rónan Kelleher. “We would have liked to close out the game earlier and not give them a second sniff at a chance to win the game.

“Happy with how the first-half went, and then we just needed to manage the game in the second-half and close it out and keep playing our game. We don't want to park the bus, we want to be able to keep pushing teams and put the foot on their throat.” The impending arrival in Dublin next week of Toulouse can hardly come quickly enough. The two clubs have nine European Cup titles between them and both come packed with players who are stars of the Test game and pillars with France and Ireland.

The French side, like Leinster, has a reputation for fancy rugby but both have displayed a physical heft that has served as a base level for all their successes in recent years. Antoine Dupont may be the star but this one will be won and lost up front.

“Yeah, a lot of their stuff comes through (their forwards) but they have a huge pack and they like to play a physical game up front. Direct with scrum and lineout and then once they get a bit of front foot ball they'll try to spread it out the back.

“And they have the pace to do so, so we'll make sure we get out basics done. I think it's always going to be about the basics in big games: who makes the most dominant tackles, who makes the most dominant carries. That's who's going to win the game.”