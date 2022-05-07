Leinster ratings: 'James Ryan bestrode Welford Road as if he owned the place' 

LEINSTER.

15. Hugo Keenan.

High class in the air and on the ground, as per usual. Always in the right place to sweep up any potential trouble across the full width of the pitch, as per usual. 7

14. Jimmy O’Brien.

Played a major role in weathering the Leicester storm, performing the unlikely feat of denying Nemani Nadolo a try that could have changed the game. He somehow turned the monstrous Fijian turtle over the line, with a little help from Josh van der Flier. 7

13. Garry Ringrose.

Found space during Leinster’s opening onslaught in marked contrast to his Leicester counterparts who found none. Now on course for a third Champions’ Cup final in four years. 7

12. Robbie Henshaw.

A human torpedo who kept holing Leicester amidships from start to finish. A destructive force in attack and defence, he started the try with a trademark blast over the gainline, then finished it off a few rucks later with another. 8

11. James Lowe.

After eight tries in the previous three matches, none the worse for the mild sensation of going the full 80 minutes without one. No defensive alarms, save for making a mess of a mark which caused his team the undue anxiety of conceding a needless scrum penalty. 6

10. Johnny Sexton.

At the heart of so many outstanding Leinster displays over the years but surely never one like this, a first-half which ensured that the English Premiership’s season-long leaders were effectively stopped inside the distance. It meant he could be taken out of the firing line for the last quarter, unharmed for next week’s semi-final. 6½

9. Jamison Gibson-Park.

Finished last season as Ireland’s No. 2, finishes this one as the best scrum-half across the four home countries. Repeatedly put the skids under Leicester during a majestic first-half when his skills included winning the break-down penalty for his partner to put Leinster 20 clear. 8

1. Andrew Porter.

Proved once again on the big occasion why he’s become arguably the most valuable prop in the business. Saw off the veteran English tighthead Dan Cole before departing with the match won, then stepped back into the breach for an injured Cian Healy. 7

2. Ronan Kelleher.

Outdid his opposite number as part of a starting front-five superior to anything Leicester have encountered in the English Premiership. The demoralising effect on the opposition of one Ireland hooker being replaced by another can hardly be overstated. 6

3. Tadhg Furlong.

Even he would have been surprised at the devastatingly early demolition of a team that had swept all before it at home all season. Played his part so well that he could put his feet up for the last quarter knowing the job had been done. 7

4. Ross Molony.

The only uncapped member of the pack but not for much longer. Also the only tight forward to go the full distance, finishing as strongly as he started in a match which confirms Leinster’s status as favourites for a fifth European title. 7

5. James Ryan.

A return to another of England’s most daunting arenas in marked contrast to his last one, at Twickenham ten weeks earlier when a blow to the head put him out for the count in the first minute. Bestrode Welford Road as if he owned the place, a colossus in the set-piece and everywhere else. 9

6. Caelan Doris.

Another major reason why neutrals all over Europe will expect Leinster to relieve Toulouse of their title next week en route to the final in Marseilles. Switched from blindside to No. 8 for the last ten minutes with Rhys Ruddock on for Conan. 7

7. Josh van der Flier.

Wasted no time landing the first mighty blow, tearing off the back of a maul for the opening try, his 11th of a prodigious season. His low tackle on the 20-stone Nemani Nadolo in full cry provided a perfect illustration of the time-honoured maxim about the bigger they are, the harder they fall. 7½

8. Jack Conan.

Will probably spend the coming week honing his soccer skills after coming up short near the end. A charge-down set him off on a clear run to an unguarded try-line only for his hack through to fall short enough for the Tigers to get off the hook. 7 Pick of the replacements:

Alan Alaalatoa. Stepped into Furlong’s shoes for the last quarter with an impact which Ireland’s supreme tighthead would have been hard pushed to better. 7½



LEICESTER TIGERS.

15. Freddie Steward.

England’s full back suffered along with everyone else, most notably when caught in possession and forced to concede the penalty which put Leinster 20 clear. A few strong runs thereafter but too much damage had been done. 6

14. Chris Ashton.

Leinster exposed his defensive frailty during the 46 minutes before he made the most of his one chance. Stretching his record European try tally to 41 will have been no consolation. 5

13. Matias Moroni.

Made a terrific cover-tackle to deny Jimmy O’Brien a solo try but struggled to bring any spark of imagination to a predictable Tigers defence. Replaced by Nemani Nadolo with half an hour to go. 5

12. Guy Porter.

Had no option other than to spend almost the entire first half manning the barricades. No lack of effort but Leicester’s midfield suffered by comparison to their opposite numbers. 5

11. Harry Potter.

Never had a prayer of living up to the wizardry of his fictional namesake. Went close to scoring the Tigers’ first try but finished up lucky not to have gifted Leinster a third near the end. 5

10. George Ford.

Recovered better than most from the first-half pasting. Twice spurned shots at goal to go for power-plays which Ryan and the rest of the Leinster pack repeatedly defused. 6

9. Ben Youngs.

Made a fumbling start on a day when his opposite number upstaged him by some distance. Gave way to the veteran Richard Wigglesworth after an hour with the match long lost. 5

1. Ellis Genge.

Bewildered and bothered in equal measure, bewildered at his team giving Leinster a 20-point start, bothered by some of Monsieur Raynal’s decisions. The harder he tried, the more the French referee penalised him. 6

2. Julian Montoya.

The Argentinian seemed to be almost spooked by James Ryan’s towering return to the line-out. Began with two crooked throws, lost two more to Ryan at the front on a day when it took the Tigers too long to crank their line-out maul into gear. 5 3. Dan Cole.

The veteran tighthead battled hard against Andrew Porter in a pack which clearly felt short-changed by Matthieu Raynal. On at least one occasion the referee ignored advice from one of his assistants to award Cole & Co. a penalty. 6

4. Ollie Chessum.

A sobering experience for England’s youngest second row forward. Like the rest of the Tigers squad, Leinster showed them that there’s a world of difference between being the best in England and the best in Europe. 5

5. Calum Green.

Another for whom the beating will have come as a shock to the system. Leinster dominated to such an extent that it took the Tigers 46 minutes to get their catch-and-drive game going, and then all too briefly. 5

6. Hanro Liebenberg.

Part of a back row outplayed by the Leinster trio. Played his part in a second-half rally which amounted to no more than damage limitation. 5½

7. Tommy Ruffell

Having torn the Premiership up all season, the uncapped Welshman found this a very different ball game. Unable to stop van der Flier’s opening try. 5

8. Jasper Wiese.

Unable to do much about Leicester’s first pointless first-half for three years, the South African at least managed a last-ditch rescue to stop Conan scoring at the expensive of a 5-metre scrum. That led to Ross Byrne’s late penalty. 6

Pick of the replacements:

Nic Dolly who found time for a typical Tigers try which was too late to matter.