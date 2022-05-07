"Don’t put us in that bracket of 'we gave it a good crack'"

Ellis Genge of Leicester Tigers complains to the referee during the Heineken Champions Cup quarter final at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium. 

Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 21:31
Brendan O'Brien, Welford Road

Ellis Genge made it clear before Leicester’s meeting with Leinster that we wouldn’t tolerate any talk of the Tigers being plucky loser if the score went against them in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final., And he repeated it afterwards.

The England prop was having none of it when it was put to him that the Premiership leaders had just come up short against a visiting side that could boast 12 Ireland internationals in their starting XV.

“Look mate, I am not trying to be a prick here but I don’t want you saying that. We came out there and we fought as hard as we could. They have 13 internationals but don’t put us in that bracket of 'we gave it a good crack'.

“We could have won that game. I think you know that as well. If anyone is going to say that to me, please don’t because it is going to wind me right up.

“Our boys fought all game so I am not going to come here for someone to say we gave it a good crack and we’re plucky losers. I am not having a pop but I am just saying please don’t say that to me.” 

He also dismissed a reference to the fact that the vast bulk of Leinster’s players had been rested for the previous two weeks having remained in Dublin to prepare for this contest while a shadow squad was sent to South Africa on URC duties.

Leicester, by way of contrast, went full bore against Harlequins and Bristol in the same time.

“I don’t know. I don’t want to give an excuse and say they had two weeks off and we were knackered. I would play again now if it meant we had another crack of the whip. Being centrally contracted, they benefit from being able to rest players as and when. I am just upset at the missed opportunity.” 

Genge’s frustrations were obvious on the back of a game which Leicester lost before they had the chance to win it. That’s what happen when you go down 17-0 after the first quarter and trail by 20 at half-time.

“I was gutted. The difference from the first-half to the second-half, from 20-0 down to win the second half 14-3, shows where we should have been at. They are a brilliant side and if you play like that in the first-half like a team like that then you are going to get punished and then we had to chase the game. It is hard to win from 20-0 down. We did not stop fighting. We did what we did all year for 40 minutes, I just wish we had done it for 80 minutes.”

