Niall Scannell: 'I don’t think there is any dishonour in the way we bowed out'

It may have been another frustrating European Champions Cup exit for his side, but Munster hooker Niall Scannell wasn’t completely despondent in the wake of today’s penalty shootout loss to holders Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium.

A debutant with the province back in 2013, the Cork native has featured on a number of Munster teams who were criticised for not performing to the required standard in big-game defeats in the past.

However, Scannell doesn’t believe this is something that could be levelled at them in this last-eight encounter - which saw the two sides on level terms at the end of both 80 and 100 minutes.

“My overwhelming feeling at the moment, and it might change as the days go by, is that we’ve been in these scenarios before and I felt like we just didn’t really fire a shot. We just didn’t give it a proper go, whereas I think we played some unbelievable rugby out there against what is obviously an incredible side. We left it all out there,” Scannell explained.

“From our point of view, there’s maybe a bit of an element of satisfaction in the performance, that we haven’t had when we’ve come out on the wrong side of those results before. It’s still just obviously hugely disappointing to not come out the right side of that after the performance we put in, but you’ve got to sometimes just say ‘hats off to Toulouse’.

“We went toe to toe for 100 minutes and they came out on top by the narrowest of margins. We are probably still trying to process it all, but that’s my gut feeling at the moment.”

Scannell also went on to describe his emotions as he watched Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Ben Healy facing down their Toulouse counterparts Antoine Dupont, Thomas Ramos and Romain Ntamack in a place-kick bout.

With the Top 14 trio achieving a perfect success rate from four efforts at goal - as opposed to the two from five registered by Munster - they now progress to face Leinster in next weekend’s semi-final at the Aviva.

“Probably pretty similar to what it’s like when I got taken off [he made way for Diarmuid Barron on 55 minutes]. It’s out of your hands and you’re just backing your teammates to do what they’re there to do. That’s their role. I certainly didn’t envy them. I was happy when I heard they changed the rule to the three kickers, when thinking back to the old days when there was a few forwards stepping up. You know there is a lot of disappointment, but that’s the way it goes. I don’t think there is any dishonour in the way we bowed out, the lads gave it everything.

“They worked their absolute socks off all year on their kicking and you know that’s what it is. It’s like golf, it’s a very technical skill. It’s not through lack of effort or anything they did throughout the season to get that. At that point, I was literally like, the cards are going to fall the way they fall.” While Ed Sheeran’s presence at Thomond Park in recent days meant Munster were entertaining Toulouse in Dublin, Munster supporters travelled in their droves for what proved to be an engrossing contest. A total of 40,476 spectators passed through the turnstiles and Scannell paid a warm tribute to the province’s faithful for turning the Aviva into a sea of red.

“I suppose what we’ve all been through during Covid, to see it all back again is such a massive occasion. We haven’t had one like that in a while and that was unbelievably special. When you think about how all you listen to in the media is about how tough it is for all families, everyone out there working,” Scannell added.

“For people to spend their hard-earned money getting in the car, the train to come and watch us, for what turned out to be about four hours. I think it’s important that they never leave us down. I remember coming off at half-time when he had that turnover and such an incredible buzz. It’s special on a day like today.”