Montauban's Kelly Meafua dies after bridge jump 

The 31-year-old Samoan back row forward had played in the club's 48-40 win over Narbonne in the French second division earlier that evening.
Montauban's Kelly Meafua dies after bridge jump 

Kelly Meafua

Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 13:42
Robert Fry

Tributes have been paid to Montauban's Kelly Meafua who died on Friday night after jumping from a bridge into the river Tarn during an evening of festivities celebrating the end of the season.

The 31-year-old Samoan back row forward had played in the club's 48-40 win over Narbonne in the French second division earlier that evening.

"Everyone at USM is in complete shock, Kelly was so well liked. 

"We haven't just lost a player but also a friend and brother," the club said in a statement.

AFP reported that Meafua had been celebrating the club's last home game of the season with his teammates before he was seen jumping from the Pont-Vieux, a height of 22 metres.

One of his teammates, prop Christopher Vaotoa, jumped into the water to help him.

Rescued by firefighters, Vaotoa was taken to hospital with hypothermia before Meafua's body was found early on Saturday morning.

Meafua played Sevens for Samoa and first came to France to play for Narbonne in 2015. He returned to play for Beziers in 2018 before switching to Montauban last season. This season he had played 24 matches in Pro2, scoring eight tries.

More in this section

Wales v New Zealand - Autumn Nations Series 2021 - Principality Stadium Watch: Streaker at Eden Park tackled by security guard
Leo Cullen 2/5/2022 No time for sentiment as Cullen returns to old stomping ground
Jack O'Donoghue makes a break 29/4/2022 Munster can prosper as their fans turn the Aviva red
<p>James Lowe during the Leinster Rugby captain's run. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile</p>

Leicester v Leinster: Five talking points

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly as he takes to the road again with the provincial round-robins reaching a climax.

In The Old Bank in Dungarvan May 12, 7.30pm

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up