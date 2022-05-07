Munster can prosper as their fans turn the Aviva red

Jack O’Donoghue has good reason to relish the opportunity to play in front of 37,500 Munster supporters at Aviva Stadium today with European kingpins Toulouse standing between his side and a 15th Heineken Champions Cup semi-final.

For if last season’s Round of 16 clash between the two sides was a close as he suspects it was set against the backdrop of an empty Thomond Park, imagine what energy the Red Army of supporters set to descend on Dublin this afternoon will add to Munster’s momentum.

O’Donoughue’s Waterford will be one of the departure points this morning for a 19th quarter-final and a fourth knockout tie with the five-time and defending champions since 2014 as Munster mobilise the troops from each of its six counties for a game removed from its natural home due to the economic necessities of handing over Thomond Park to a touring Ed Sheeran. Not for nothing is Sheeran’s rolling revue known as the Mathematics Tour.

The sold-out buses provided by Munster Rugby at return fares as reasonably priced as the match tickets will help to turn the Aviva red as it did twice in 2016-17 when Rassie Erasmus’s side reached both the Champions Cup semi-final and PRO12 decider. After two years of closed stadia their return should not be underestimated and it is certainly not underappreciated.

"It's incredible," O’Donoghue said. "A lot of people say all the time Munster fans are incredible but they've really shown it now. They've really got behind us.

"Yeah, there was news that we couldn't play at Thomond Park but it didn't bother anyone. Everyone just said, 'Where's the game on? On we go, up to the Aviva.' The sea of red is just following us around and it's going to be an incredible atmosphere having 30,000-plus Munster fans there as well as the travelling Toulouse fans, it's really going to make for a special occasion and I think the atmosphere is going to be electric."

O’Donoghue believes today’s squad has learned the lessons of last season’s game and can build on the positives showcased that day when the two sides went toe to toe and try for try until French power and the pressure it brought to bear finally told.

"I think we brought a varied attacking game, we stretched Toulouse right until the very end,” he said. “The game was in the balance right up until the 80th minute and that's something we have probably backed up again this year.

“You saw games where we won it right at the end and to still be in the fight at 80 minutes against them was good but we probably came out of that game and saw areas where we needed to improve a lot more.

"Our exits, I don't think we exited efficiently enough that day and as a result of that, they kept the pressure on us. That's something we need to be really clinical with this weekend - when we have an opportunity to get out of our 22, that we do so efficiently.

"Controlling their nine and 10, they're massive game controllers for them and there will be moments of magic out of them, so it's about not being shocked by that and really taking the game to them."

Munster boss Johann van Graan is anticipating a battle between his side’s structure and the chaos Toulouse thrive in and it is no surprise he has entrusted the experienced Conor Murray with the number nine jersey and left his own instrument of mayhem Craig Casey in reserve for an injection of tempo should it be required.

“Composure is a big word,” van Graan said. “You have to control and structure the chaos. There are one or two moments in the Ulster game which we looked at when Toulouse twice threw the ball behind their touchline but still managed to get out. But if you flip that, if you can turn that into seven points, it works in your favour.

“If you look at our game last season, we also threw quite a few punches from our own 22 and scored two fantastic tries in the first-half. So both teams will play positive rugby, the weather seems good. It’s about balance and managing your energy. You might concede, you might go ahead, this game will go the full 80.”

There has also been an acknowledgment from van Graan that Munster will find it difficult to contain half-backs Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack but has the confidence his side can respond to setbacks with poise and clear thinking.

The Ulster game in the previous round, which Toulouse won by a single point over 160 minutes, is an excellent reference point. Controlling and retaining possession will be key, underpinning Murray’s selection.

It is a starting line-up showing two changes from that selected for the Round of 16 second-leg win against Exeter last month.

John Hodnett’s knee injury since means a start at openside flanker for Alex Kendellen. While Stephen Archer starts at tighthead prop, swapping places on the bench with fellow veteran John Ryan to make his 247th Munster appearance, tying with Billy Holland for second place on the province’s all-time list of appearance makers, 21 behind Donncha O’Callaghan.

A bench of six forwards and two backs will attempt to counter heavyweight Toulouse replacements among whom numbers Grand Slam-winning loosehead Cyril Baille, just to emphasise the strength in depth and physicality of the champions.

No-one imagines it is going to be easy but if Munster follow through on the promise shown of late, the extra mileage involved in getting to see them may not be in vain.