John Ryan wants to leave Munster with fond memories 

There was once a time when a place on the bench for a big European game would have been not so easy to take but when you have experienced the season which John Ryan has with Munster, rolling with the punches is now part of the routine.

Five months on from being told there was no future for him in his home province, the 33-year-old could not be enjoying his rugby more. It made for a poor Christmas but that Ryan was so quick to find a new club for next season in Wasps restored some battered confidence as has the acceptance of his changing status in the tighthead prop pecking order at Munster.

So Ryan will embrace his role as an impact player at Aviva Stadium this afternoon when his side kicks off against Toulouse in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final, just as he has accepted why Munster told him his services would no longer be required beyond this summer and is looking forward to a new life in the English midlands for him and his family.

“It is exciting. Have I processed it properly? Probably not,” Ryan told the Irish Examiner this week.

“I was told in December. I started against Castres at home and then I was told the week after that I wasn’t being kept on so that was a lot to deal with and it’s coming up to Christmas and then the Leinster game was cancelled so there was not much training and you have Christmas to process this and get over it quickly, make sure that you still play your rugby well. You’re trying to play rugby and look for a club at the same time.

“It wasn’t ideal. I wanted to stay, there wasn’t a contract for me so I didn’t have a choice. So I put my name out there. I suppose I doubted myself, why was I being left go or whatever but that’s the nature of professional rugby, financially there had to be fellas go (due to the economic impact of the pandemic) and young lads need to come through and I probably played my last game for Ireland last June so if I was in (the Ireland squad) in November it might have been a different case but that’s the way it is.

“I had to process it fairly quickly over Christmas and then it was nice to get a few offers from clubs in the UK and I’m pretty happy. I signed with Wasps the week we played Wasps, which was a weird one for me, signing with a team we were playing that weekend but it was good for me to get the confidence that there’s still a bit in me and I was offered a good term deal. It wasn’t just a one-year deal, so I’ll be playing my rugby for another few years anyway.”

Getting a deal beyond a single season with Wasps has helped Ryan plan for a life away from Cork for him and wife Zita and their two young children, the eldest of whom, Felix, will start school in England this autumn. There has also been an upside to the final months of his 11-year career at Munster.

“It’s helped my rugby. I’m definitely playing, whether I’m starting or on the bench there’s not as much disappointment because I want to go out and play and do my best for the jersey. I know that sounds a bit mad, you want to start every week but that’s not realistic so once I parked that I’ve been enjoying my rugby a lot more.

“I definitely think I focused too much on wanting to start all these big games but if you’re a prop, you’re going to be playing 50 minutes or 30 minutes so that’s the way it is. There’s a lot of rugby to be played each weekend.

“It’s still really surreal that I’m leaving Munster after 11 years but I am excited to see what the future holds. There’s so much more to play and I just hope we play the maximum amount that’s possible because I want to leave this club with some silverware.”

Certainly the ill feeling he may have felt has now passed and Ryan added: “There’s no doubt, someone would be lying to you if they told you that they weren’t a little bit bitter hearing this kind of news but when it’s spelled out to you why it’s happening, there is logic to it.

“It’s hard to take since you’ve been in the club for 11 years but there’s no such thing as blind loyalty. You can’t have that in professional sport. I’ve made my peace with it. It took me a little while but if you have that bitterness you’re only leaving yourself down and you’re leaving your team-mates down and I want to leave with people saying ‘he had a really good attitude’.

“At the same time, they told me nice and early. It wasn’t a nice Christmas, I won’t lie, but I signed with a club less than a month later which was so crucial to enjoying the rest of your season, not having that hanging over your head. I could go and play rugby and not worry about anything else and that’s another big part of why I’m enjoying my rugby and why I don’t have that bitterness.”

Ryan’s positivity extends to the outfit he will leave behind at the end of the season and the feeling that Munster under incoming head coach Graham Rowntree and with the ambition of a rich seam of young talent demanding to be selected, are in very good hands.

“One hundred per cent. There’s so much talent and it’s the eagerness and hunger and players playing and training without fear. I remember coming in and I was looking at John Hayes and Marcus Horan and Tony Buckley and thinking these fellas are legends but that was a different era when fellas were winning big cups and maybe this crop doesn’t have that because we haven’t won those cups but they’re just coming in and training the house down and making it really hard for the coaches not to select them. So I think there’s every reason to be optimistic if you’re a Munster fan or a Munster coach coming. It’s going to be an exciting few years and that’s another reason why I’m gutted that I’m not here because I can see these guys are creating something big and they’re going places, big time.”

Don’t bet against John Ryan doing something similar.